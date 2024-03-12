Alexis Bellino Expecting Engagement Ring From John Janssen

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Alexis Bellino made waves on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023, when she showed off a promise ring from her boyfriend John Janssen. Now Bellino, who will be making her return to RHOC for its 18th season as a friend of the Housewives, has her eyes set on another ring.

Bellino and Janssen were interviewed together for Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast while making their red carpet debut the DIRECTV Streaming with the Stars Oscars party on Sunday, March 10, and the couple didn’t shy away from questions about their future together.

“I cannot picture my life without her, I’ll leave it at that,” Janssen said about Bellino.

Alexis Bellino Said Her Relationship Isn’t About Shannon Beador

During their interview, Bellino responded when asked if she expected to “graduate” from a promise ring to an engagement ring, saying, “I think probably.” Bellino gave the same answer when asked if the couple could even see a wedding aired on Bravo in the future, before correcting herself to explain, “I mean, not on Bravo, we’re not airing [our wedding], probably.”

The couple also answered questions about Janssen’s ex and Bellino’s RHOC co-star Shannon Beador. While Bellino and Beador never filmed together as co-stars during Bellino’s original run on the show, Bellino returned as a guest star in season 14, which Beador was a cast member during. Beador and Janssen were together for 3 years until their split in late 2022.

When asked “How is Shannon feeling now that the cameras are back up and we’re in the same vicinity as her?” Bellino responded, “You’d have to ask her.” Bellino shared that she hasn’t asked Beador directly, though when asked if she cared about Beador’s feelings about their relationship, she added, “I mean I personally care. Yes, we do care. We don’t want to hurt [her]. We’re not here to hurt anybody but you have to ask her for any questions that are regarding her.”

Janssen added to Bellino’s thoughts, saying, “At some point, it’s not about Shannon. Of course, I don’t want Shannon to hurt, I wish her nothing but the best, but I’m focused on Alexis and I.”

Bellino was quick to chime in that in her opinion, the point at which it stops being about Beador “was about yesterday, or a month ago.”

Alexis Bellino Was ‘Nervous’ to Debut Relationship on Red Carpet

In another red carpet interview with Us Weekly, Bellino shared that she was anxious ahead of her and Janssen’s red carpet debut.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it’s because we’ve been so judged by our relationship,” she told the outlet. “It started as a friendship, formed into more and here we are. [And] social media really can be very evil. So it’s been a lot, but now we just finally decided we’re taking the bull by the horns and going full force.”

“[The online hate] counteracted what they really wanted to do, which is tear us down, and actually made us stronger,” Janssen added.

