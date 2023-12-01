Tamra Judge Admits She Had a Falling Out With Shannon Beador

Tamra Judge shared that all is not well between her and her “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Shannon Beador just a few weeks after posting a photo with the Tres Amigas on her Instagram.

Judge, who along with Beador and Vicki Gunvalson are known as the Tres Amigas, was asked by Access Hollywood at the 2023 Variety Women of Reality TV dinner who was on the “naughty and nice list” out of her RHOC co-stars.

Judge’s husband Eddie Judge laughed and told her that she should start with the naughty list. After hesitating, Judge replied, “Shannon.” As for her nice list, she answered, “Everybody else.” When prompted about her friendship with Beador, Judge replied, “We had a falling out.”

“I’m not gonna say [why] but I’m not very happy with her right now,” she continued. “I think it’s something we can work through but we had a disagreement before Thanksgiving and I have not spoken to her since then.” Judge explained that it’s been all ups and downs since she first met Beador then said, “So [it’s] not that she’s naughty but as of right now she’s really the only one that I’m not talking to.” Judge emphatically refused to say why the two women argued.

Tamra Judge Said She Recently Made Amends With RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino

Some fans wondered if Judge’s recent reconciliation with RHOC alum Alexis Bellino was behind her falling out with Beador, as Bellino was recently photographed with Beador’s ex John Janssen.

“Her and I recently made amends and talked for a very long time at BravoCon and I wouldn’t mind seeing her come back,” Judge told Access Hollywood about her reconciliation with Bellino. When asked about the dynamic between Bellino, Beador and Janssen, Judge replied that she didn’t think there was anything more to the photo.

“Oh my God, like for me I mean they weren’t even out together,” she shared. “They took a picture together, they ran into each other at The Quiet Woman, took a picture. In my mind, I’m not making it a bigger deal than what it is like most people are doing. I don’t know anything more than that. That’s all I know.”

Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador Have Had Their Ups and Downs Over the Years But Reconnected in RHOC Season 17

Beador and Judge have had a rollercoaster friendship over the years and they reunited in season 17 of RHOC after a two-year feud. During the show’s season 17 premiere, Beador and Judge both opened up about their rift.

Beador claimed that everything changed when Judge got fired from RHOC. She said the two had a really close friendship over the years, referencing her witnessing Judge’s baptism and Judge helping her remove her wedding ring. However, Beador said she reached out to Judge on several occasions after her RHOC exit but Judge kept her distance and “came up with new falsehoods” about her.

As for Judge, she said it was Beador who stopped reaching out to her and claimed that she never said anything about her former friend that wasn’t the truth.

