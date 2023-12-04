Tamra Judge Shares Text Exchange With Alexis Bellino Amid John Janssen Dating Rumors

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge addressed rumors that her former castmate and friend, Alexis Bellino, is dating Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. While recording the November 28 episode her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former RHOBH star, Teddi Mellencamp, Judge referenced that Bellino was photographed with Janssen at the Corona Del Mar establishment, The Quiet Woman. According to Judge, the pair “are not dating.” She also stated that Bellino sent her a text to share she appreciated her support.

“Her and I had a text exchange – well actually she texted me and said, ‘Thank you so much for kind of sticking up for me on your podcast.’ ‘Cause we talked about this when it all went down [on ‘Two Ts in a Pod’]. And I said, ‘No worries, it’s just ridiculous that you can’t even take a picture nowadays and it’s like oh my god, now they are dating.’ She’s like, ‘No I just met him. Like just got to know him,’” said Bellino.

Judge also stated Bellino does not have a friendship with Beador. She explained Bellino left RHOC before Beador joined the cast during season 9. She noted, however, that TMZ reported Beador was heard making negative comments about Bellino before her September 17 DUI arrest.

“They’ve never worked together. If you read the reports, the night that [Beador] got her DUI, something went on there. So, I don’t know exactly what. Nothing to do with John,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared She Has Had a Falling Out With Shannon Beador

Following her departure from RHOC after season 15, Judge and Beador had a falling out. However, the pair were able to make amends while filming RHOC season 17. While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, Judge revealed that she is on the outs again with Beador. She stated, however, that she is hopeful they can eventually be friends again.

“We had a falling out. I’m not going to say but I’m not very happy with her right now. I think it’s something we can work through. But we had a disagreement before Thanksgiving and I have not spoken to her since then,” said Judge.

While recording the November 30 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge explained that she has had issues with Beador for quite some time.

Alexis Bellino Addressed Rumors About Her & John Janssen in November 2023

Bellino addressed her picture with Janssen while being interviewed by Mellencamp on behalf of Extra TV in November 2023. She stated that she met Janssen the night the photo was taken.

“People were like, ‘You guys need to talk.’ He came over and sat in my booth. It was totally happenstance. It was not planned,” said the reality television star.

The former RHOC star also asserted that her relationship with Janssen is strictly platonic.

“He’s a good guy. He’s a good friend. We’re friends. That’s all I’m going to say,” said Bellino.

In addition, Bellino also shared whether she would be willing to return to RHOC.

“I don’t think so. But I will never say never. What I’m saying right now is I’m really happy with where my life is. I’m really content with my life right now. And the people that are around me. Including John Janssen,” said the mother of one.