Tamra Judge Responds to Vicki Gunvalson’s Remarks About Their Falling Out

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is unhappy with her former friend and co-star Vicki Gunvalson for her remarks regarding her assistant, Caden.

During the February 5 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge noted that Gunvalson named Caden, who she called a “troublemaker,” as causing her current rift with the COTO Insurance founder and Shannon Beador in a February 2023 episode of “Jeff Lewis Live.” According to Gunvalson, Judge’s employee, who also assisted Beador, “was hearing things from Shannon and sending it over to Tamra.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge said she believed Gunvalson disliked Caden because he texted Beador and the COTO Insurance founder about their “Tres Amigas” live shows while she was filming “The Traitors” in Scotland. According to Judge, Caden relayed that she was not interested in continuing the tour after Beador’s September 2023 DUI arrest.

“He knew my thoughts, he knew where I stood with everything. And he said something to her — I think it was like, ‘Tamra does not feel comfortable doing the show,’” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder stated Gunvalson accidentally sent a heated text complaining about Caden to him.

“She then lost it. She accidentally — was trying to text Shannon and texted Caden. And kind of went off on him,” said the RHOC personality.

Judge also said she was disappointed that Gunvalson publicly mentioned her 24-year-old assistant as “he is a private person,” whom she cares deeply for.

“He helps me with a lot of things. He’s a great kid,” stated Judge.

Tamra Judge Mentioned Her Problems With Vicki Gunvalson in a February 2 Instagram Story

Reality Blurb reported that Judge made similar comments about the situation in a February 2 Instagram Story. In the Instagram Story, Judge stated that Gunvalson “had said some things that were absolutely false, something about [her] assistant, Caden, who is the most amazing employee that [she has] ever had” during the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview.

“That he’s the one causing problems between the Tres Amigas, it is an absolute blatant [expletive] lie,” said Judge.

The RHOC personality stated that her problems with Beador and Gunvalson “had nothing to do with him.”

“He does so much for me and [my husband Eddie Judge] in my life and also helped out Shannon, as well. So this is [expletive] and don’t listen to her lies,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Shannon Beador & Vicki Gunvalson in January 2024

Judge discussed Beador and Gunvalson in a January 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview. According to the Bravo personality, she was unhappy with Beador and Gunvalson because “there was some things that they said about [her] behind [her] back” that she did not appreciate.

“It didn’t sit well with me,” said the mother of four.

She also stated that she would appreciate it if individuals whom she believed were her friends confronted her directly.

“2024, I’m not going to be around toxic people. You know, if you are my friend, be my friend. If I am doing something or saying something you don’t like come to me and tell me,” said Judge.

Judge and Beador are currently filming the 18th season of RHOC.