Tamra Judge Thinks RHOC Star’s Comment About Alexis Bellino Is Hypocritical

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge did not appreciate a social media comment written by her castmate, Vicki Gunvalson.

On the April 17th episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In a Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge noted that Gunvalson agreed with “The Millionaire Matchmaker” star Patti Stanger’s opinion that Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, is “love-bombing” his current girlfriend, RHOC personality Alexis Bellino. Judge suggested that she did not believe Gunvalson should be criticizing others’ relationships, as she had public breakups with her controversial ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, and her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge.

“Rich coming from Vicki. Rich with her last two relationships with Brooks and Steve. So, a little bit of a hypocritical comment to post,” said Judge.

Mellencamp then stated that she believed Bellino, who began dating Janssen in late 2023, was overcompensating by defending her relationship on social media. Judge stated that she disagreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment.

“I think she’s sick of people attacking their relationship. They have been together six months. And they’re extremely happy. And she’s just sick of it,” said Judge.

Alexis Bellino Reacted to Patti Stanger’s Comments on Instagram

Bellino shared her thoughts about Stanger’s assertion that Janssen has “love-bombed” her after gifting her a promise ring in an April 13 Instagram upload. In the post’s caption, Bellino stated that “Stanger has never even met Johnny.”

“Nor is she my friend!!! And anything she THINKS she knows about John are lies and based off misinformation. The forever single ‘matchmaker’ is worried about me????? Worry about yourself. Not me sweetie. I’m good. 💁‍♀️🤦‍♀️🙄,” wrote the RHOC star.

She also included a joint statement written by her and Janssen, wherein they stated that they were “rather confused that she chose to speak about [their] relationship, considering she has never met John.”

“Although, we understand, given her fraught romantic history, that Patti may not be aware of what a loving relationship looks like, we hope Patti can one day experience a true love like ours. Until then, perhaps it’s best Patti focuses on working on herself rather than trying to advise others,” continued the statement.

Reality Blurb reported that Gunvalson took to Instagram to comment on the matter.

“Oh please Alexis!! You both sound like fools. Keep your narcissistic, gas lighting weird relationship off the internet [and] maybe people won’t be talking about you so much, [Patti Stanger] knows exactly what she’s talking about! Good luck … You’re going to need it!” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s Relationship in February 2024

Gunvalson discussed Bellino and Janssen’s relationship in a February 2024 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live.” She noted that Janssen gave Bellino a promise ring a few weeks after they began dating.

“It’s way too much. It’s called love bombing. I had it happen to me. Brooks did it to me. And I was hook, line, and sinker. It happens. And you can’t love somebody after a week of dating. Or two weeks,” said Gunvalson.

John Janssen & Alexis Bellino Opened up About Their Relationship

During a joint March 2024 interview with Page Six, Janssen was asked how he and Bellino are trying to be “mindful of Shannon’s feelings” while filming RHOC season 18. He responded, “At some point, it’s not about Shannon.” He clarified that he does not “want Shannon to hurt.”

“I wish her nothing but the best,” said Janssen.

RHOC season 18 has wrapped production.