Former RHOBH Star Thinks Kyle Richards Should Do 1 Thing Before Returning to Show

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star thinks Kyle Richards should take a breather from the reality TV world.

Speaking with Us Weekly in April 2024, former RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong admitted she “can’t imagine” Richards not being on the long-running Bravo reality show. But she also shared that she thinks her friend should take a break after a dealing with grueling season 13 which focused on her separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky.

“I think it might be good for her just to take a year and be happy and not feel the pressure of the show on top of everything that’s going on in a relationship,” Armstrong told the outlet. “It’s nice to step away and take a breather for a minute. I don’t know if she would know how, though. She’s been doing it for so long.”

“She’s got a lot going on,” Armstrong added of Richards. “I just wish that she could have a break.”

Richards is the only original cast member still on RHOBH since its 2010 debut. As of this writing, season 13 stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley have both announced they will not return for the 14th season of the Bravo reality show.

Kyle Richards Admitted She Needs a Break From RHOBH

Richards has yet to commit to the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In February 2024, she told Access Housewives Nightcap that she was ready to take a break from the show. She explained that not only was it difficult to film amid her personal issues, but that she has to “re-live” the drama months when the episodes air months later. “I mean, of course I’m thinking why would I do this to myself?” Richards said of potentially returning to RHOBH.

In April 2024, the “Halloween” star told E! News she’s “trying not to think about” returning to RHOBH. “Because I need a break from all of that,” she added. “As soon as the reunion finished and wrapped then ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ started, so I just kept having it in my face over and over again. I’m like, ‘I just need a break.’ Whenever they talk about it, I’m like, ‘Too soon, guys!’”

In a separate interview, Richards told Extra that she always makes her decision at the “last minute.” “I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye,” she added.

Taylor Armstrong Took a Long Break From The Real Housewives & Then Switched Franchises

Richards’ friend Armstrong was an original cast member of RHOBH in 2010. At the end of the first season, fans found out she was in an abusive relationship. Her husband, Russell, committed suicide before season 2 began.

Armstrong appeared as a main cast member through season 3 before recurring in a guest role for three more, until 2016. In 2022, she made Housewives history when she switched franchises and signed on to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

During a 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Armstrong said her “biggest regret” from her first go-around on The Housewives was that she ”couldn’t really” speak her mind because her “home life was such a disaster.”

“And that’s been so great being on the OC is that I get to be my real self and that’s been such a blessing, she said. “So, thanks for having me back, Andy.”

