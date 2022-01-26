Former RHOBH Star Dishes on Casts’ Response to Dorit Kemsley’s Robbery

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave teased some information about the show’s upcoming twelfth season on her podcast, “Two T’s In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge.

On the January 20, 2022 podcast episode, Arroyave’s former “RHOBH” co-star, Dorit Kemsley, briefly spoke about experiencing a home invasion. While speaking to Us Weekly, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that the “home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 pm” on October 27, 2021, while her husband, Paul “PK,” was out of the country.

Kemsley noted that after the event she “went straight back into filming” the upcoming season of “RHOBH.” She also asserted that she “was very, very fortunate” that her family was unharmed and that her children, Phoenix, 5, and Jagger, 7, were unaware that the home invasion at the Encino, California house had occurred as they were asleep.

“The next day – it was just a normal day for them and in that case, it was really important for mommy to keep life as normal as possible and that was one aspect to my decision to just continue filming and to really show everything that I was going through,” stated Kemsley.

She also shared that returning to “RHOBH” following the home invasion was “empowering.”

Arroyave then asked her former co-star if “all the women on ‘Beverly Hills’ have been supportive and there for [her] during this time.” Kemsley replied that she has received support from her castmates.

“Everybody has been incredibly supportive and kind. I am grateful for that. You know, really the outpouring of love and support that I received, even beyond the girls in the group has just been incredible, heartwarming and has helped me so much in this journey for sure,” stated the mother-of-two.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About the New Season of ‘RHOBH’

After Kemsley left the “Two Ts in a Pod” interview due to prior engagements, Arroyave and Judge noted that she did not provide much information about the upcoming season of “RHOBH,” which does not yet have a release date. Arroyave then shared some insight about what fans can expect from future episodes.

“I can tell you this, there’s a lot of drama this year for ‘Beverly Hills.’ There’s a lot going on,” said the mother-of-four.

Arroyave also commented on Kemsley’s claim that her “RHOBH” castmates responded to her robbery with support.

“I don’t know if everyone was 100 percent supportive all of the time. I feel like I heard rumblings that somebody wasn’t the greatest but I am not going to say who,” stated Arroyave.

While the former “RHOBH” star did not identify the individual in question, she asserted that it was not Garcelle Beauvais.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed Her ‘RHOBH’ Exit in September 2021

Arroyave was a main cast member on “RHOBH” for three years. She also briefly made an appearance during the show’s eleventh season. During a September 2021 interview with Us Weekly, she spoke about her departure from the hit Bravo series. She explained that she was willing to be a guest on the show because she is friends with her former co-stars.

“80 percent of those women are still some of my best friends, so of course, I want to be there,” stated the 40-year-old.

She also admitted that her “ego is bruised” because of being let go from the show.

“There’s a sadness that comes in when you are no longer a part of something that was a huge part of your life for three years,” explained Arroyave.

