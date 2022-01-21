Dorit Kemsley Reveals Where She Stands With Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne Now

Things seem pretty hunky-dory in Beverly Hills these days.

During an interview with PopCulture that was published on January 19, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley gave an update on where she currently stands with costars, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Girardi. Throughout season 11, Kemsley butted heads with both Beauvais and Girardi, but according to the star, things are going smoothly now. At one point in the season, Kemsley even labeled Beauvais as a “bully.”

“In the world of ‘Real Housewives,’ there’s ebbs and flows” Kemsley told the outlet. “Even if you have some drama or some hiccups with some friends, as long as both people want, you can always get past it, move past it. And I’m happy to say that both with Erika and Garcelle, we’ve been able to move past it and things are great.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production and is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Beauvais Showed Support for Kemsley After Her Home Invasion Scare

In October 2021, Kemsley suffered a traumatic experience after her home was invaded while she was sleeping and her two children were home. Luckily, Kemsley and her children weren’t harmed, but it doesn’t mean that the experience wasn’t scary, and after it happened, Beauvais showed support for her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar while hosting “The Real” on November 2.

“There was a home invasion at her house on Wednesday night and it was three men with guns,” Beauvais said during the segment. “[They] held her at gunpoint. Her babies were asleep. Her husband was out of town and I think they thought she was out of town as well.”

Beauvais continued, “She was very courageous and I just want to say that I’m glad she’s okay. I’m glad the kids are okay. And we just have to be really careful because we share so much of our lives on social media that we really have to be careful nowadays.”

Beauvais Was Hesitant About Coming Back to the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ This Season

During a November 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais admitted that it took a little bit of convincing for her to come back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for another season. Besides butting heads with Kemsley during season 11, Beauvais also had some difficulties in her friendship with Lisa Rinna.

“I really thought about it,” Beauvais told the outlet about potentially quitting the show. “Sutton really twisted my arm. I like doing it, it’s just sometimes it’s really tough. And so, I wanted to sort of weigh in with my family, I wanted to see where I was, and so we’ll go, we’ll keep going.”

Beauvais continued about her role on the show, “It’s a dance for me. I’m not gonna come at you unless you come at me, so if you do, get ready, because I’m not playing anymore. No more Ms. Nice Guy!”

