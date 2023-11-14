Teddi Mellencamp Criticizes Sutton Stracke’s Comment About Her Intellect

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp shared her thoughts about her former castmate Sutton Stracke‘s comments about her dating life.

While recording the November 2 episode of her and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp referenced that Stracke sought out the help of a matchmaker because she has had difficulty dating since her 2016 divorce. In RHOBH season 13, episode 2, Stracke theorized she “does not get asked out on a second date” because her “intellect is superior to most,” she dresses modestly, and she “acts strangely” when nervous.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Mellencamp stated she took issue with Stracke’s comment about her intellect. The Bravo alum stated she believed Stracke has a high sense of self-importance, which may be impeding her dating life.

“She said ‘her intellect is bigger than most!’ But I mean, I feel like the fact that she would even say her intellect is so bigger than most means so is her ego. Maybe, it’s not the cat sweater. It’s the ego,” said Mellencamp.

Judge interjected she appreciated that Stracke appeared self-aware about the fact she has difficulty connecting with others. Mellencamp shared she disagreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment.

“She’s obviously not fully self-aware if she’s going to say she hasn’t ended up with a guy because she’s smarter. And her intellect is higher than all of them,” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp also shared she did not like how Stracke spoke to the matchmaker in RHOBH season 13, episode 2.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared Her Thoughts About Sutton Stracke on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Mellencamp suggested she took issue with Stracke’s comments about RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley‘s relationship with her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley in an October 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” While filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Mellencamp referenced that Stracke stated she heard a rumor that PK Kemsley “may have or may not have had a woman in the car with him” the night of his 2021 arrest in suspicion of a DUI in RHOBH season 13, episode 1.

“Well, I think it’s pretty rich coming from Sutton who has vodka in her purse 24/7,” said Mellencamp on the Bravo talk show.

Stracke was asked to respond to Mellencamp’s comment in a November 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“Teddy who? I don’t care,” said Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About the Rumor She Heard Regarding Dorit Kemsley’s Husband

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in November 2023, Stracke stated she does not “know anything” about the Kemsleys’ marriage. She explained that she was “just repeating a rumor” when she mentioned his DUI arrest.

“I didn’t say if it was true or not. I just said ‘This is what I heard,'” said Stracke.

She also stated that she believes PK Kemsley seems “like he just adores” his wife.

Dorit Kemsley & Her Husband Released a Statement Regarding Reports About Their Marriage

People magazine reported that Dorit and PK Kemsley released a statement regarding reports that they have separated after eight years of marriage. In the October 25 statement, the couple confided that they “had some challenging years.”

“We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage,” stated the Kemsleys.

While speaking to Extra TV in November 2023, Dorit Kemsley explained her and her husband’s decision to “put out a statement immediately” after reports began circulating that they were splitting up.

“We shut it down fairly quickly. And we got a heads up before they were going to run [the story]. So it was important for us to put out a statement. So that the rumors didn’t become more than just that,” said Kemsley.

She also asserted that she and her husband “are not separated.”

“We’re not divorcing,” continued Kemsley. “We are two people that have been together for 13 years. Have had many wonderful years together. And the last couple have been a little bit of a rollercoaster.”

The mother of two stated, however, that she and her husband “are both hopeful that [they] are going to come stronger and better,” despite their relationship issues.