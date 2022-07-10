Fans Can’t Get Over Teddi Mellencamp’s Throwback Photo

Teddi Mellencamp’s looks have changed a lot over the years, but one old pic had fans doing a double take.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has changed a lot since she first started on the Bravo reality show, but she has also been open about procedures she has done. Teddi has been accused of having plastic surgery, and in March 2022, she revealed that she uses lip and facial fillers. “Filler in my jaw and Botox everywhere,” she told fans on her Instagram story, per Reality Blurb. The 40-year-old mom of three also sported a new look when she chopped several inches off of her hair in early 2022.

While she is known for her fit physique, that wasn’t always the case. According to Prevention, Teddi’s weight always fluctuated as a child in Indiana and South Carolina, and when she moved to California after high school she gained weight. “I grew up riding horses, and then I came to California and I didn’t have any balance,” she told the outlet. “I gained over 50 pounds in the first six months.”

Teddi weighed more than 200 pounds after giving birth to her second child, Cruz, and it was then that she vowed to focus on her health. When RHOBH fans first met her in 2017, Teddi was a fit mom of two with blonde hair.

Fans Think Teddi Mellencamp Looks Like a Different Person in a 1999 Photo

Before moving to California, Teddi went to school in South Carolina. The future Bravo star attended Hilton Head Preparatory School from third grade until her 12th-grade graduation, according to Hilton Head Monthly.

In a throwback post shared on her Instagram page, Teddi gave fans a peek at what she looked like just after high school. The photo showed an 18-year-old Teddi posing for a modeling shot with ultra-thin 1990s brows. “This was taken in 1999 when eyebrows were overrated and in the height of my Tiffani Amber Thiessen obsession,” Teddi captioned the post.

In the comment section, fans couldn’t get over how much Teddi has changed. Many noted that she looked like an “entirely different person” in the pic, with some comparing her to actress Megan Fox or a young Mandy Moore.

“Omg I would never of known that was u,” one fan wrote to Teddi.

“U don’t look anything like u do now still beautiful but nothing alike,” another agreed.

“Pretty girl, was that really you?” a third fan wanted to know.

“Omg you look like a different person,” another wrote.

“A full-on head transplant!” came another comment.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Natural Hair Color is Auburn

This isn’t the first time Teddi has posted a photo of her natural hair color. She previously shared a 2009 throwback pic which revealed that her natural shade is auburn. In the caption, she tagged her hairstylist to ask, “how mad” she would be if she tried to dye her hair back to its natural color at home.

She also once shared a photo from her high school prom in the late 1990s. In the throwback pic posted to her Instagram story, she rocked a dark up-do. “I remember thinking we ‘slayed these updos’ TBT #Prom #1997/8 Unclear,” she captioned the pic, per BravoTV.com.

