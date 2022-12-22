Teresa Giudice Responds to Critics Who Say She’s Never With Her Kids

Teresa Giudice has a message for people who critique her life.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star married her second husband, businessman Luis Ruelas in August 2022, and the two blended their families in a new mansion in New Jersey.

Giudice shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, while Ruelas has sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas, per Bravo TV. Giudice’s first husband no longer lives in the United States after he was deported following his jail sentence for federal tax fraud, according to The Knot.

In a segment on her podcast, Giudice spoke out to people who spend time criticizing her busy life — and how much time she spends with her daughters.

Teresa Giudice Clapped Back at People Who Say She’s Never With Her Kids

Giudice has spent a lot of time traveling over the past year. The Bravo star went on an extended honeymoon to Greece and Italy with Ruelas over the summer, and then flew back and forth from New Jersey to Los Angeles to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” in the fall. Giudice and Ruelas also recently took a trip to Paris, as seen on her Instagram page.

During a December 2022 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice revealed that she gets messages from fans criticizing all of the traveling that she does.

“People are leaving comments like ‘are you ever with your children?’” she said. “And it’s like, ‘Yes, sweethearts that are out there. Yes, I’m with my children.’”

“We never leave our children unattended,” Giudice added. “My youngest is 13 and my oldest, Gia, doesn’t live here. But we have two adults that live in the house, Louie and Gabriella. And then we have Milania and Audriana. And Luis, when I met him, he has a nanny. So every time we go away, our nanny stays with the kids. So someone’s always here with the children. And they’re very well attended.”

Giudice reiterated that she spends a lot of time with her four daughters and stepsons.

“So when people go ‘you’re never with your kids,’ I’m with my kids all the time,” she said. “So I don’t have to explain myself to anyone, but people need to mind their business. Instead of saying, ‘Oh, that’s so nice that they get to go away.’ This is my second marriage, I’m gonna do everything the way I want to do it right. It’s okay to go away for a few days with your husband. Like, I don’t need permission from anybody. And my kids love it. My kids are so happy for us.”

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Said Luis Ruelas is the Best Stepdad

Giudice’s daughters have a good relationship with their new stepfather. According to BravoTV.com, during a panel at BravoCon in New York City in October 2022, Gia Giudice gushed about Ruelas.

“He does everything for me,” the 21-year-old college student said. He really does the world for us and I really couldn’t ask for a better stepdad.”

“I swear he really treats us like we’re his own,” she added, noting that her father Joe also approves of Ruelas’ new role in the family and has “so much respect” for him.

