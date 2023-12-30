Teresa Giudice Reunites With Ex-Husband Joe for Family Holiday in the Bahamas: PHOTOS

Teresa Giudice spent the holidays with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

In December 2023, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her supersized, blended family traveled to the Bahamas to spend time with the Giudice patriarch –and their close friends, Jennifer and Bill Aydin, were also there.

Teresa and Joe divorced in 2020 after both spending time in jail for fraud charges. Joe, who was deported out of the United States, has lived in the Bahamas since 2021, per The Daily Dish. The exes share daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. In 2022, Teresa married Louie Ruelas. Ruelas is a father to two sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Giudice-Ruelas Family & the Aydins Went Out to Dinner With Joe G.

In photos posted to Instagram in December 2023, it was clear that the Giudice-Ruelas’ are one big happy family. In a video posted on Milania Giudice’s Instagram story, Teresa, her husband Louie, and their kids were shown smiling and waving as the camera panned a large table at a restaurant.

Joe Giudice was also seen at the table, as were Jennifer and Bill Aydin and their kids. A second clip showed the group singing and clapping as they wished Olivia Aydin an early happy birthday. “Family,” Milania captioned the video, with a heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time the Aydins have hung out with Juicy Joe in the Bahamas. According to BravoTV.com, the New Jersey couple and their five children traveled to the Bahamas for Easter 2023 and met up with Joe. The four Giudice daughters were also there visiting their dad for the Easter holiday, and the two families went out to dinner together. Plastic surgeon Bill Aydin even joked, “I’m moving to the island with Joe. That’s right. Paradise, it’s called!”

Teresa Giudice Teased the Family Christmas Trip Earlier This Year

Teresa Giudice previously teased the holiday trip. At BravoCon 2023, she told E! News her kids were “so excited” that they would all spend Christmas week in the Bahamas with their dad.

“We’re gonna meet his girlfriend, and the Aydins are coming also and their kids,” Teresa added. “My kids are gonna stay with their dad and then Jen and I with her family we’re gonna stay at the Cove at The Atlantis,” Teresa said. “So, we’re all gonna hang out together. We’ll be together for a week.”

Teresa also spoke about the trip at BravoCon in November, where she revealed that Ruelas came up with the idea for the family meetup. “As a matter of fact, we’re going to spend New Year’s Eve with [Joe], so we’re all going with the family,” she teased.

“It was [my husband Louie’s] idea, it was really nice. The girls are so excited that we’re gonna be together. The Aydins are coming as well, Jennifer and Bill, so we’re gonna have a lot of fun for New Year’s Eve,” the mother of four added.

Giudice also admitted that she wishes her ex-husband could come back to the United States to live. “I wish [Joe] well,” she said during a BravoCon panel, per BravoTV.com. “I’m gonna meet his girlfriend, he’s had a few. So I’m happy for him… I wish one day he could come back to the United States, because it wasn’t fair what happened to him. It was paperwork and I don’t think he should have gotten deported.”

