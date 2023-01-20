Teresa Giudice Addresses Rumors She’s Leaving RHONJ After Season 13

Teresa Giudice is here to stay.

During the January 4 episode of her podcast with Melissa Pfeister, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” OG addressed the rumors that season 13 would be her last on the hit Bravo show. “That’s not true,” she told her “Namaste B$tches” co-host emphatically.

She said the rumors were planted by some of her RHONJ co-stars and she knows exactly who was behind them. “Those are haters,” she said. “That’s other Housewives on my TV show putting that out there. Of course, I know who it is. So they’re putting that out there because… I know exactly who it is.” Giudice described the situation as “crazy” and told Pfeister there are a lot of false stories planted in the press by other RHONJ cast members.

“It’s so sad, so sad,” she shared. “Everybody’s gonna see the truth in season 13, who’s behind everything.”

Giudice then said that the decision of who stays and goes each season is made by Bravo only but reiterated that it wasn’t her intention to leave. “I started the show so… I won’t leave until Bravo wants me to leave,” she concluded.

Teresa Giudice Said She Hasn’t Enjoyed Being on TV as Much Since Her Family Joined RHONJ

Giudice made similar comments in a recent interview with People, when she told the publication that she would never leave RHONJ because she “started the show.” She said the rumors about her leaving were put out there by other people as “games.”

Despite her decision to stay, Giudice said she hasn’t enjoyed being on TV as much as she did before her family joined. As RHONJ fans know well, Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga joined the hit Bravo show in season 3. Giudice described feeling “ambushed” by them joining, telling People, “Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back.”

She said it was a very “traumatic” moment, which is why she still dwells on it now. Giudice added that it was never her intention to be on TV with her family and RHONJ had been her own thing before that. “It was something new for me, and it was like my job, and I was excited, and then all of a sudden I get bombarded and ambushed by my family,” she spilled. “And it was very sad, because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered.”

The 13th Season of RHONJ Will See a Major Rift Develop Between Teresa Giudice & the Gorgas

The rift between Giudice and the Gorgas will be a big theme going into season 13 as fans watched the family’s fallout play out this summer when cameras were rolling.

Things came to a head when Joe and Melissa Gorga announced that they wouldn’t be attending Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022, and the family members have traded shots in interviews since then.

The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will premiere on Bravo on February 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

