Teresa Giudice Calls Out ‘Fake’ & ‘Phony’ RHONJ Stars

Teresa Giudice called out several of her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars as “fake” and “phony” in a recent episode of her podcast with Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches.”

Giudice shared her thoughts on the trailer for RHONJ’s 13th season, which is set to return on Febuary 7, 2023. She then shaded some of her co-stars, without naming names, and said she felt like she was “too trusting” and that the upcoming season will see her share her opinion more.

“What you see is what you get with me,” she told Pfeister. “I’m still so real, I’m not fake, I’m not fake at all.” She said she calls it how she sees it and is always “speaking from the heart” because it’s the only thing she can do.

Giudice then said, “There’s people that are so fake and phony and they know how to play the game so well… I know I’m real, I don’t know about everybody else on my show.” She added:

There’s a lot of fake phony Housewives on my show that they know how to play the game very, very well.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Teresa Giudice Said She Wouldn’t ‘Talk S***’ About Other Housewives Shows But That She Has ‘No Problem’ Doing It to Her RHONJ Co-Stars

During the “Namaste B$tches” episode, Pfeister asked if Giudice felt like that “across the board” with Bravo stars from the other franchises.

The longtime RHONJ star said she wasn’t going to speak about other Housewives because she likes all of them. “I don’t wanna talk s*** about all the other Housewives,” she said. “But on my show, I’m sorry I’m bitter because I have a lot of b****es that come after me. And I always have to defend myself so I have no problem talking s*** about the Housewives on my show.”

The Trailer for RHONJ Season 13 Included a Lot of Scenes of Teresa Giudice & Her Wedding, as Well as Her Apparent Feud With Melissa Gorga

Bravo released the trailer for the 13th season of RHONJ on December 21, 2022, describing it as, “New relationships, broken hearts, and heated feuds put the Jersey women and their families to the ultimate test. Can one ‘Wife’s fairytale wedding prove once and for all that ‘family is everything’? Or will the drama reach new heights and threaten their friendships?”

The 13th season began filming very soon after a three-part reunion aired for season 12 in May 2022. As Bravo fans know well by now, Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga, were reported to have a major falling out this summer when cameras were rolling. The feud was so bad that the Gorgas decided to skip Giudice’s wedding, which was also filmed for a special Bravo show.

Season 13 will have some changes among the cast, with two new Housewives joining the group, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Giudice, Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin are all returning. Jackie Goldschneider is also on the season but in a reduced role as a “friend of” the Housewives, along with another “friend of,” newbie Jennifer Fessler.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’