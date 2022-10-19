Teresa Giudice Rips Ramona Singer After RHONY Star Skips Her Wedding

In May 2022, Ramona Singer leaked Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding invitation on Instagram. The “Real Housewives of New York” star share a video of the invite on her Instagram Stories, not realizing that she was sharing some intimate details of Giudice’s special day with her millions of followers.

Giudice called Singer and got her to delete the Stories, but the posts had been up for 30 minutes and the damage was already done.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight before Giudice and Ruelas’ big day, the bride and groom said that they believed that Singer made an “honest mistake.” The couple also confirmed that Singer was not disinvited to the wedding despite her big mess up. However, Singer didn’t attend, and while Giudice may have seemed totally fine with Singer’s absence, she unleashed on her a bit during a recent episode of her new “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Said Singer Needs to ‘Act [Her] Age’

On the October 5, 2022, episode of “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice went through the Singer drama again. However, this time, she made it clear that she’s not friends with the RHONY star and she doesn’t want to be friends with her.

During the episode, Giudice recalled when Singer called her a “scarecrow” on “Ultimate Girls Trip.” It was Giudice’s sister-in-law that told her what happened.

“There’s one thing I wanted to tell you. I didn’t want to tell you until you were in this car. But Kyle called me while I was packing and told me Ramona called you the ‘Scarecrow,'” Gorga told Giudice. Although Singer apologized — and Giudice seemed to forgive her at the time — this wasn’t too far from Giudice’s mind.

“And then you talk about me that I need a brain? You need a friggin’ brain,” Giudice said on her podcast. “Think before you do things,” she added, saying that Singer caused “a lot of stress.”

“Once in a blue moon somebody will forgive you but, come on. Act your age,” Giudice continued.

Giudice Said She & Singer Aren’t Friends

Giudice said she didn’t have any plans to “un-invite” Singer but admitted that she wasn’t “upset” when she found out that Singer wasn’t going to be at her wedding.

“My whole thing was, whoever wanted to be there, was there,” Giudice explained.

“Where are you with Ramona right now?” Giudice’s podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister asked.

“It’s nothing. She’s an acquaintance. She’s really not my friend or anything like that… Ramona’s not really my cup of tea, sorry… There’s people you click with and there’s people you don’t click with. And Ramona’s not really someone I clicked with,” Giudice continued.

After Giudice’s wedding, a rep for Singer told Heavy that the reality star didn’t attend because she had already had other plans.

“She was planning to still be away in Europe on the date of the wedding, but came home early because she is going to Aspen for several weeks,” Singer’s rep explained.

“She wishes Teresa nothing but the best and [is] so happy for her,” the rep added.

