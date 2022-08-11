EXCLUSIVE: Was Ramona Singer Really ‘Disinvited’ to Teresa Giudice’s Wedding?

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas got married on August 6, 2022, in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The “Real Housewives” stars exchanged vows during an outdoor ceremony at the Park Chateau and Garden in front of family and friends, including several other Bravo stars, including RHONY’s Dorinda Medley and former RHOA star Phaedra Parks.

Giudice and Ruelas partied the night away at their reception, dancing, playing drums, and taking pictures with guests — and Bravo cameras were on-hand to film the whole thing for an upcoming television special. However, there was one person that was noticeably absent from the wedding, despite receiving an invitation, and that was Ramona Singer.

Heavy reached out to Singer’s rep to get the scoop on why she didn’t attend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Singer Leaked Giudice and Ruelas’ Wedding Details on Social Media

In May 2022, Singer received Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding invitation in the mail and she wanted to share it with the world.

The reality star quickly deleted the video from her Instagram Stories, but not before several people took recordings and screenshots. In the video, Singer held up the wedding invitation and all of the information that was printed on it could be seen — including the wedding date and location.

“This is a lucite invitation that was presented on top of this gift box,” Singer said as she held the invitation up. Fans were also able to see the couple’s wedding website, complete with login information. Upon logging in, several people were able to type in people’s names to see if they had RSVP’d.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 5, 2022, Giudice and Ruelas opened up about the leak and shared that they felt it was an “honest mistake” on Singer’s part.

“I called her and I’m like ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,'” Giudice recalled. Giudice admitted that she did freak out when Singer shared the video on social media. Nevertheless, the couple said that Singer was still invited to the wedding.

Singer Had a Pre-planned Trip & Was Away for Giudice’s Wedding

Some fans were curious why Singer wasn’t at Giudice and Ruelas’ soiree, many wondering if the reality star had been disinvited after she leaked the invitation on the internet. However, a rep for Singer told Heavy that the RHONY star was not disinvited — but that she had other pre-existing travel plans that kept her from being able to attend.

“She was planning to still be away in Europe on the date of the wedding, but came home early because she is going to Aspen for several weeks,” Singer’s rep said, making it clear that Singer “was not disinvited.”

“She wishes Teresa nothing but the best and [is] so happy for her,” the rep added.

Singer has been living her best life this summer and has shared photos and videos from her travels. She has posted photos in Mallorca, Ibiza, and the Hamptons — and it doesn’t sound like her summer travels are ending any time soon, based on the statement Heavy received from her rep.

READ NEXT: Louie Ruelas Breaks Silence on the Gorgas Skipping His Wedding