Tamra Judge Gives Rare Update on Her Kids

Tamra Judge made her return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 17 after a two-season absence. While viewers saw Judge’s eldest child, Ryan Vieth, during the third episode of the season, Judge’s three other children have not been on the show.

The mother of four shared a rare update on her three youngest children on June 22, 2023, while speaking with Bravo TV. Judge has two daughters, Sidney and Sophia, and a son named Spencer with her ex-husband Simon Barney. Vieth is Judge’s son from her previous marriage. “Sophia just graduated high school last week,” Judge revealed to the publication. “[I’m] super excited about that. My last baby has graduated, so it’s kind of sad, but it’s exciting.”

However, Judge confirmed that Sophia would be attending a local college, explaining, “She’s not going anywhere anytime soon. She’s going to go to a school locally, so we’re happy for that. But she’s doing amazing.”

Tamra Judge Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Her Eldest Daughter Sidney on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

While Sophia became a high school graduate, her younger son Spencer is set to graduate from college soon. “Spencer is in college getting his psych degree, and he is doing amazing,” the RHOC star told Bravo TV in the same interview. “[He’s] been working really hard. He lives about an hour away from us, but we talk every single day. And he’s excited to graduate.”

She said seeing her youngest graduate from high school has been like graduating herself, joking that she looked at her husband Eddie Judge and thought, “Woo-hoo, we’re done,” she shared. “We’re done, right? We can move, we can do whatever we want.”

In addition to the exciting developments in her two youngest children’s lives, Judge recently shared that she’s in a “good” place with her oldest daughter Sidney after their estrangement. “I actually saw her at Sophia’s graduation, and things were nice,” Judge shared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on June 7.

Tamra Judge’s Son Ryan Vieth Made an Appearance in the 3rd Episode of RHOC Season 17

During the third episode of RHOC season 17, titled “We Cut It Close(ed),” viewers saw Judge’s eldest child, now a rancher, attend the final CUT Fitness party hosted by the Bravo star and her husband. During a confessional interview, the mother of four updated viewers about the latest in Vieth’s life and that of his daughter Ava.

Judge’s relationship with her oldest daughter Sidney became strained after her divorce from Sidney’s father, Simon Barney, in 2011. Judge and Barney were given equal custody of their three kids but Sidney chose to live with her father full-time and became estranged from her mother.

However, in 2020, Judge explained that her ex-husband’s throat cancer diagnosis had brought the whole family closer and contact between them all had increased. “The kids were split after the divorce and chose sides but, at the end of the day, none of that matters,” she told People at the time. “All we have to do is rally together to make it through this.”

