VIDEO: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Trailer

The wait is finally over! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 trailer is officially out. The trailer, as seen below, promises no shortage of drama. This season’s cast includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton (as a ‘friend of’).

The trailer begins with Kemsley setting the tone for the entire season with a game of, “Two truths and a lie.” But things quickly escalate when Jayne’s divorce surfaces. Jayne announced in November that she was separating from her now estranged husband and former attorney Thomas Girardi. “I did not see it ending this way,” Jayne says in the trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

The ladies don’t hold back in questioning the singer. Beauvais asked her at one point, “With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” Jayne hesitantly responds, “No, I did not.”

One Housewife Doesn’t Believe Jayne’s Answers

It looks like Jayne isn’t holding back on spilling her divorce details, and neither is new cast member Stracke. Stracke made her RHOBH debut last year during season ten. The Southern belle fashionista previously appeared as a “friend of,” but now, it looks like she is a full-time cast member.

The two get into talks of the divorce and Girardi’s legal troubles. The trailer shows them getting into it at a cast dinner. “I am not a liar,” Jayne firmly tells Stracke. “You have a lot of f*cking nerve.” Stracke replies, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

Jayne’s voice gets harsher as she threatens Stracke, “Or what? Or what!” Stracke calmly responds, “Or nothing.” Jayne ends the conversation saying, “Right. Exactly. So shut the f*ck up.”

And it looks like the drama only escalates there. “This season of RHOBH will heavily revolve around Erika,” a source told HollywoodLife in March. “Her divorce will be heavily covered and it’ll be the main drama of the entire season. She’s not holding anything back. Whatever she can legally say, she’s saying it. You’ll see Erika crying and getting very emotional, definitely. Everyone but Sutton has been supporting her, but Sutton has been causing drama for everyone, so it’s not surprising she’s doing the same to Erika. It’s going to be all season that this goes on. The season is all about Erika.”

The source continued saying, “Sutton’s causing a lot of drama with the women this season because she really wants airtime. She’s not getting along with anyone and it seems to be strictly for the cameras. The season will be all about Erika and the drama Sutton is causing because everyone else is getting along perfectly.”

Another RHOBH Cast Member Discusses Some Family Drama

Jayne isn’t the only one battling family drama. Rinna is ready to mention it all, as well. Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin has been dating reality star and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick since late 2020.

Hamlin FaceTimes her mom and informs her that she’s hanging out with her, “friend, Scott.” The camera pans to a speechless Rinna.

Their relationship became more public last November, so the ladies aren’t shy in bringing it up. “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids,” Richards exclaims to Rinna at a party. The mom of two responds, “I know!”

