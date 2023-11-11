‘Real Housewives’ Star Finally Meets Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy

A Real Housewives star revealed she is the first and only star from the Bravo reality franchise to ever meet Andy Cohen ’s toddler daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, in person.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host, 55, welcomed Lucy via surrogate in April 2022. He also has a 4-year-old son, Ben.

While Ben has met several Housewives stars over the past four years, his little sister has only met one: “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose.

Whitney Rose Gushed Over Meeting Little Lucy

Rose is part of one of the newer “Real Housewives” shows and has only been a Bravo star since 2020. But she has bragging rights when it comes to meeting Cohen’s daughter. Rose spoke about meeting the 19-month-old in an interview with E! News in November 2023, where she revealed she spent time with her backstage at “Watch What Happens Live.”

“She is so cute and precious,” Rose said of Cohen’s little girl. “I got to meet her at the Clubhouse, her little pigtails. She’s a daddy’s girl. And I got a little kiss and a little hug. I was so honored to be the first Housewife to meet Lucy. She’s gorgeous, and Andy’s such a good father. So sweet.”

On September 12, 2023, Cohen shared a photo of Lucy seated in one of the big chairs in the Bravo Clubhouse where WWHL is taped. Rose was a guest on the Bravo chatfest on that same date, alongside “The Hills” star Kristin Cavallari, so that is likely the day that she met Cohen’s daughter.

Cohen previously told E! News that, unlike Lucy, Ben has “been around” when it comes to meeting Housewives. The Bravo host said his son has met “Real Housewives” stars Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Kenya Moore, the latter of whom he told his son was “a real-life princess” because of her glamorous looks.

In 2020, Cohen told People TV’s Reality Check that Teresa Giudice and Bethenny Frankel also met his son. At the time, he mused that he would trust “most of” the Housewives to babysit his son. “Because don’t you think their job would be kind of on the line if anything happened?” he added.

Other Real Housewives Stars Have Sent Lavish Gifts to Lucy

While Lucy has only met Whitney Rose thus far, other “Real Housewives” stars have gifted the little girl lavish presents. In 2022, Cohen told Today Parents that he got “some really great stuff” from Housewives stars when his daughter was born.

“A lot of labels,” he added, noting that “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge sent over a Gucci diaper bag.

According to BravoTV.com, one month after Lucy’s birth, Cohen posted to his Instagram story to show off a pair of tiny Gucci shoes gifted by Dorinda Medley. “Look what Dorinda Medley got,” Cohen said as he held up a pair of pink Gucci Kids ballet flats. “Baby’s first pair of Gucci shoes. The first, but won’t be the last.”

