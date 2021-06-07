Salome Jackson’s Sister’s Death: How Giselle “Gigi” Rengifo Died

Giselle Rengifo, the 17-year-old sister of Salome Jackson, was shot to death at a party in May 2021. Jackson, known as “Betty Idol” in reality show Cartel Crew, is calling for justice for her sister, better known as Gigi.

Police identified the shooter as Michael McGowan, who turns 18 June 10, 2021, according to Local 10 News. Rengifo would have also turned 18 in June.

VHI’s Cartel Crew returns tonight with the premiere of season 3 and more on the tragedy. The episode airs at 9 Eastern time Monday, June 7, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gigi’s Suspected Killer Was Released & Is Under House Arrest Awaiting Trial

Monday night, May 18th my best friend Giselle Jackson-Rengifo was taken by gunfire in Miami. below is an post from her sister. Please take the time to read it. This was not an accident and we need to bring justice. #JusticeforGiGi pic.twitter.com/sPiL9MQjB4 — skye 🤍 (@skyeefowlkess) May 21, 2020

McGowan, who police allege shot Rengifo in the head during a party in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, was released from jail about two weeks after the deadly shooting and permitted to await his trial in Miami-Dade County under house arrest, according to Local 10 News. Miami Fire Rescue personnel located Rengifo badly injured at a four-bedroom home at 2721 SW 20 St., an Airbnb, on May 18, 2021, the article said. McGowan was arrested the next day.

He was granted house arrest June 2, 2021, and the next day, he entered a plea of not guilty to a felony count of manslaughter, the news outlet reported. If he is convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison, the article continued.

“There is no justice in Miami,” Jackson told the news station.

While McGowan claims the shooting was accidental, Jackson believes it was intentional, she told the news station. She referred to a video in the interview, which she said shows McGowan showing off a gun with a bullet in the chamber before the party.

“Now this guy is just out,” Jackson told the news station. “He is out free.”

McGowan is demanding a trial by jury, and has a hearing scheduled for June 8, the news outlet reported.

“I don’t have my sister anymore,” Jackson told the news outlet. “These people don’t feel my pain.”

Jackson wrote on Instagram:

Everyday is literally a FIGHT and we won’t let up until OUR VOICES ARE HEARD! They can watch and hate but my family is my EVERYTHING! We CRY and yes this emptiness that we have in our hearts will never be filled bc this man decided to take one of ours. But being quite and scared to fight the system, the same system that we from children were taught to protect, will never happen. We want JUSTICE!

“Justice for Gigi” Has Become a Rallying Cry for Rengifo’s Family & Other Loved Ones, Who Believe the Shooting Was Intentional

Rengifo’s family is advocating for her in death, seeking justice in her killing.

“I don’t have my little sister anymore,” Jackson said through tears during a vigil for Rengifo. “Every day, it’s a fight.”

The family, friends, loved ones and fans of the show are fighting for justice, using the hashtag Justice4Gigi.

“We’re gonna march and let our voices be heard,” Jackson said during the vigil.

A Change.org petition gained nearly 40,000 signatures before the episode aired.

The petition says:

On May 18th, 2020 at approximately 8:28pm a 17 year old girl named Giselle Rengifo was murdered by a gun shot wound to the head and found in prone position. The person who shot her is named Michael McGowan. He is being charged with “manslaughter” and is currently on “house arrest without bail” after only serving 2 weeks jail time. All 4 people who were with Giselle at an air bnb where this took place said it was an accident but there is video evidence and screenshots of the killers intentions and how he was fully aware of what he was doing. We need justice for Giselle Rengifo now. This killer cannot just get away with murder. To put this in perspective, Giselle is dark skin and due to this we all know if she was a white girl or a different ethnicity they would not let the person who did this walk free. This boy needs to be put in jail and charged correctly. This sweet 17 year old girl was taken from her family overnight and the person who did this has to be held accountable. The Miami Police Department are ignoring all of the evidence. We need Justice for Giselle. This is unacceptable and another example of the corrupt system that claims to be protecting us.

