Aaron Christopher Kelly: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aaron Christopher Kelly has been identified as the suspect in the shooting at Fred Meyer in Richland, Washington. He remains at large Monday night, February 7, 2022, in the hours after one person was killed and another was injured at the grocery store.

The Tri-City Herald identified Kelly as the 39-year-old suspect, referencing court documents and a police memo. Richland Police did not immediately release his identity publicly.

The shooting at 101 Wellsian Way was reported at 11:04 a.m. local time, Richland Police said in their initial news conference, held about three hours before their afternoon news conference. They were called for a report of shots fired from inside the store.

Anyone with information on the man in the photo or his whereabouts is asked to call 509-628-0333.

Police released a statement at about 1:30 p.m. saying they were continuing the search for the suspect, a middle aged white male.

Richland is a city in southeastern Washington with a population of about 50,000.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A $1 Million Nationwide Warrant Was Issued for Kelly & He Is Charged With Premeditated Murder

The Richland Police Department is seeking information on the identity and location of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle in relation to a shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Please avoid the area due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/yy2oyABqkB — Kennewick Police (@KennewickPolice) February 7, 2022

The Tri-City Herald reported that a $1 million nationwide warrant was issued for Kelly. He is charged in Benton County Superior Court with premeditated first-degree murder, the newspaper reported, referencing online court records.

The newspaper reported that Judge Dave Petersen signed the warrant after found probable cause was found for Kelly’s arrest.

In addition to the court documents, the newspaper reported that an “officer safety” memo was circulating on social media and identified Kelly, although memo was an internal circulation.

BREAKING NEWS: Avoid the area around Richland Fred Meyer store.https://t.co/L67Y7FljD8 — Kristin M. Kraemer (@KristinMKraemer) February 7, 2022

Kelly is 6-feet tall, 190 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes, the memo says. Police wrote in the memo that he drives a silver 2005 Honda Civic, although it was not immediately clear is he was driving the video the day of the shooting. Police further said that Kelly had been wearing a “black puffy sleeveless shell/vest over black and gray plaid shirt and light colored pants or jeans.”

Police arrived on the scene within one minute after the initial 911 call, officials said.

“What happened in our city today was a senseless and tragic act,” said Richland’s Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said in a news conference. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and the employees at the store and all of our community that have been affected.”

2. ‘We Will Not Rest Until He Is in Custody,’ Police Said at a News Conference

UPDATE: If you recognize this individual or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Non- Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. pic.twitter.com/AYFSKAJxE5 — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) February 7, 2022

Richland’s Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said during a news conference that they will find the shooter.

“We want to assure our community that we are taking every measure to locate the suspect,” she said. “We will not rest until he is in custody.”

Richland Police said at a news conference in the hours after the shooting that they had identified the suspect, but they were not immediately releasing his name. The wounded person was a store employee, and the deceased person was not, police said at the news conference. The victims were also not identified Monday evening. The Fred Meyer employee was in critical condition at an area hospital several hours after the shooting, according to Richland Police Commander Chris Lee.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect, but said that anyone who sees him should remain vigilant. He is considered armed and dangerous, Lee said.

“He is still at large,” Richland police Commander Chris Lee said in their first press conference. “We believe he is armed with a handgun.”

3. Kelly Was Arguing With a Victim in the Store Before Shots Were Fired, Surveillance Shows

UPDATE- One dead, one injured after active shooting at the Richland @FredMeyerStores https://t.co/Q7jpRH8GD7 — NewsRadio 610 KONA (@610KONARADIO) February 7, 2022

Police said that surveillance footage shows the suspect, later identified as Kelly, in a heated argument with one of the victims before shots were fired.

Commander Chris Lee said in the news conference they did not know the source of the apparent contention, which ultimately turned deadly.

“Initial reports were of yelling and possible gun shots within the store,” Lee said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from Fred Meyer immediately after the shooting in hopes of locating a suspect and victims who were sheltering in place in the store. The suspect had already fled when they arrived, police said, and surviving victims were escorted outside of the store to safety.

Police obtained several clear photos of the suspect from the surveillance footage. Although he was covering his face at times, police were able to capture a still that showed most of his face. That photo, and others, were released to the public.

Lee said in the initial news conference that officers arrived on the scene of the store to find one person dead and the additional person injured.

The photo shows a white male with his hair parted on the side and was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes. Police are also looking for a light-colored or white pickup truck they believe is associated with the suspect.

4. Richland Police Said Dozens of Departments Were Involved in the Shooting Response & Manhunt

The Richland Police Department is continuing to search for the suspect involved in the deadly shooting at #FredMeyer in Richland, Washington today. @kappkvew pic.twitter.com/n2Np6EFTuz — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 8, 2022

Anyone who has spotted Kelly should call 911 and not approach him, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Richland Police released a statement on Twitter thanking the many departments assisting in the investigation.

“We would like to thank all of the Law Enforcement Agencies that have worked diligently to support the Richland Police Department and our community during this tragic event,” the police department wrote on Twitter, and tagged the Kennewick, West Richland and Pasco police departments, Washington State Patrol, Benton County Emergency Service, the ATF, the FBI and U.S. Marshals.

“In addition we’d like to thank The Prosser Police Dept. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office. Umatilla County, Hermiston Police Dept. Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla Police Dept. AFT Yakima, Port of Pasco Police Dept. Connell Police Dept.,” the statement continued. “We’d also like to thank the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.”

5. ‘Our Communities Are Standing Together,’ Said a Union President Representing Workers

Breaking: Initial reports of a shooting at Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington. pic.twitter.com/BNon2W5qPg — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 7, 2022

United Food and Commercial Workers 1439 and UFCW 21, two unions representing workers, released statements in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Our communities are standing together in support of our co-workers and others in the Richland community who have been impacted by this shooting. Workers in our local grocery stores have experienced many safety concerns over the last two years under COVID. This tragic shooting is another shock to all of us. No one should have to worry about their safety when going into a store to get groceries for their family. We stand together with everyone in our community against this violence.” said Eric Renner, President of UFCW 1439.

UFCW 1439 and UFCW 21 express deep concern for victims and survivors of a shooting that took place earlier today at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, WA. pic.twitter.com/rtzFcdU5dp — UFCW Local 1439 (@UFCW1439) February 7, 2022

UFCW 1439 said it represents workers in the Fred Meyers store, in addition to workers at other stores and workers in food processing and other industries.

“Today, and in the coming weeks, we will do whatever we can to get support to the workers from this store and the local community,” said Faye Guenther, President of UFCW 21.

UFCW 21 represents workers at grocery stores in western Washington and workers in other industries, including health care workers in Richland, Washington.

READ NEXT: Fred Meyer Shooting Reported in Richland Washington: 1 Dead, 1 Injured

