‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Spoilers Revealed

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is less than one week away from premiering on Disney Plus, but potential toy leaks may reveal a major spoiler. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is an upcoming animated series set to debut the show’s first episode on May 4, 2021.

The premiere will coincide with Star Wars Day, and the trailer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which was released on March 30, 2021, can be viewed here. As the anticipation builds to the show’s release, new leaks about toys tied to “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” indicate a betrayal is coming.

Disney has been very careful about spoilers with previous “Star Wars” shows, notably with the lengths they took in misleading Katee Sackhoff and the cast of “The Mandalorian” about the appearance of Luke Skywalker. If these leaks ring true, they haven’t accomplished the same avoidance of spoilers with “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

LEGO Shuttle Leak May Confirm Crosshair Betrays Clone Force 99

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will follow a unique squad of Clone Troopers known as Clone Force 99, and the group first appeared in season seven, episode one of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” According to the IMDB episode summary, Clone Force 99 is described as “an unorthodox, elite squad also known as the Bad Batch.”

Clone Force 99 includes five members known as Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Wrecker, and Echo. An article on StarWars.com states that “while Crosshair often challenges authority, it’s almost always because he has his team’s well-being in mind.”

According an Instagram post by user lego_fulcrum, the upcoming LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle will include Crosshair of Clone Force 99 in an “Imperial Suit” rather than his traditional Clone armor. If this leak turns out to be true, it means Crosshair will betray the other members of Clone Force 99 in “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and side with the Empire.

This Instagram user was previously noted as a “reliable LEGO insider” in an article on The Brick Show. Reddit user Echo_1409- also noted in a comment on a Reddit post regarding this specific leak that lego_fulcrum is a reliable LEGO leak source.

Leaked ‘Star Wars’ Black Series Figure Also Spoils ‘Bad Batch’ Betrayal

While the LEGO leak is still unconfirmed, the likelihood it turns out to be true is bolstered by a second toy leak that was initially posted on Reddit. The Black Series is a line of “Star Wars” figures manufactured by Hasbro, and a catalogue of The Black Series toys can be found here on Hasbro’s website.

According to StarWars.com, Tech from “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” was revealed as a new figure in The Black Series at Hasbro Star Wars Fan Fest. An image of Tech’s figure in box can be viewed in their article.

While an official reveal of a Crosshair figure for The Black Series has not yet been made, the box containing his figure has potentially been leaked in a Reddit post. While the original post made on April 20, 2021 has been deleted and doesn’t show the image, an archived version of the post with the full image can be viewed here.

The figure is identified as “CROSSHAIR (IMPERIAL)” and has the following description on the back of the box: “Formerly a member of the Bad Batch, Crosshair’s loyalties shift after his team defects from Imperial service. Committed to the Empire, Crosshair leads a new squad of enlisted recruits.”

Figures have not yet been revealed for other Clone Force 99 members Hunter, Echo, and Wrecker. The leaks for this Crosshair figure and the LEGO set do not indicate when they are due to be released, and as such don’t indicate when in “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” this spoiler might take place.