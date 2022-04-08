‘Survivor’ Alum Ozzy Lusth Comes Out as LGBT

Four-time “Survivor” contestant and fan-favorite Ozzy Lusth has proved that he is not afraid to shy away from controversy. Late last year, Ozzy declared that he had played on five “Survivor” seasons instead of four, bewildering many fans. He then caused a bit of controversy by announcing that many jurors on season 34, “Game Changers,” began to regret their vote for Sarah Lacina after she made her political opinions known.

Now, Ozzy, who has been known to make a few romantic connections with his female tribemates during his time on the show, has proudly come out as a member of the LGBT community. Here’s what you need to know:

Ozzy Boldly Declares His Bisexuality, Calling Out His ‘Republican Colleagues’

In a tweet early on Friday, Ozzy, 40, declared that he was bisexual, against the potential opposition of his “Republican Colleagues,” and anyone else to whom it would matter. “Am I committing crimes??” he said. “If so come get me. Let us ALL live with dignity.”

He continued: “Ask yourself if you support people, or the f***** dogma you’ve been fed.” He concluded with the hashtag: #ozzyIsBi.

Shortly after posting that tweet, he then tweeted again to address his “conservative fans,” saying: “please realize nature is not a choice.”

I have conservative fans, please realize nature is not a choice. — Ozzy Lusth (@OzzyLusth) April 8, 2022

Ozzy first appeared on “Survivor” at the age of 24 in its 13th season, “Cook Islands,” in 2006. There, he placed second, and received four out of the necessary five votes required to win, coming up short to his ally Yul Kwon. However, he did win the fan favorite vote that season (in which Yul placed second), winning a Mercury Mariner. This massive popularity led to him being invited back three more times, though he would never go on to secure a victory.

During his time on “Survivor,” Ozzy has been known to be a bit of a playboy. On his second appearance, in season 16, “Micronesia,” he struck up a romance with Amanda Kimmel, voting for her to win in the end and even declaring his “love” for her at the Final Tribal Council. However, they would break up several months after the season finished airing.

In his next re-appearance, on season 23, “South Pacific,” Ozzy then struck up a bit of a romance with his tribemate Elyse Umemoto, leading his alliance members to become concerned about their increasing closeness. This led to Umemoto’s elimination, which blindsided Ozzy, though he later forgave his tribemates for the betrayal.

According to his IMDb page, Ozzy also appeared on an adult reality series called “Foursome,” produced by the actual Playboy company, back in 2006, shortly before his first appearance on “Survivor.” Throughout all that time, however, Ozzy was never known to have any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with men.

Ozzy Has Spoken Out Against Survivors Who Use Their Platforms Irresponsibly

While he has had a public platform, Ozzy has not been afraid to voice his left-wing political views. Late last year, in an interview with Sean Ross and Evan Ross Katz on the Drop Your Buffs podcast, he spoke out against three-time contestant Joe Anglim, who has promoted false and dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen, as well as revealing his affiliation for the popular online conspiracy theory known as QAnon. Ozzy said that it was irresponsible for Anglim to use a platform as large as the one he had to “[spread] such obvious false narratives.”

He added that he believed public figures with large platforms like Anglim were “in some way shape or form” responsible for the violence that is perpetrated by such narratives. “I just feel bad for him,” he added. “I pity the place he’s at that he can’t distinguish between truth and lies.”

Just today, Ozzy also tweeted out in support of President Joe Biden‘s progressive nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, saying that she is “literally the best of us,” and that “the problem with [R]epublicans” is that they “see her as an enemy.”

This is literally the best of us, and too many see her as an enemy. This is the problem with republicans https://t.co/84pNdSYvv6 — Ozzy Lusth (@OzzyLusth) April 8, 2022

In a 2021 interview with EW, Ozzy, who now makes a living producing adult content on OnlyFans, declared that he had recently “embraced my sexuality.” This was a declaration which he dovetailed with his new living, but it now appears as though that newfound discovery has a whole new meaning.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. The finale will air Wednesday, May 25, 2022.