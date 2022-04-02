CBS Announces ‘Survivor 42’ Finale Date

CBS has officially dropped the finale date for the 42nd season of “Survivor.” Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season finale, including the time, channel, and date on which it will air, and how to watch it if you don’t have a cable subscription.

‘Survivor 42’ Finale Date

Date and time: According to TVLine, CBS has officially announced the finale dates for a number of its spring 2022 shows. For “Survivor,” that date will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022. As per usual, it will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, and will be a three-hour special (including commercials).

Although the finale for the spring “Survivor” season usually takes place earlier in the month, “Survivor 42” will see a later finale date due to the season premiering a bit later than usual (this year, it premiered March instead of February).

How to watch: As always, CBS is broadcasting “Survivor” this year. However, if you do not have a cable subscription, you can always log into Paramount+, CBS’s over-the-top streaming service, the following day to stream the entire episode. You can also watch the episode live with a Premium subscription of Paramount+. The former subscription – the Essential package – costs $4.99/month, while a Premium subscription costs $9.99/month. If you want to watch it free, you can also begin either package with a 7-day free trial.

‘Survivor’ Season 42 Finale Schedule: Considering the late start of “Survivor 42,” the season is likely to be the shortest season since season 34, “Game Changers,” which had only 12 episodes (excluding the reunion). Assuming the season will continue to air once a week, that will make for 12 episodes by the end of the season. Presumably, as in the “41” finale, the reunion will take place directly after the Final Tribal Council and as a result will be incorporated into the final episode.

Also like “41,” the finale will likely kick off with the final five, which has been the norm for the show for several years. In that case, if episode 6 will have no elimination due to the Hourglass twist, as in “41,” then there should be one double elimination episode before the finale.

What We Know About ‘Survivor 43’

After the final votes are read and as the reunion is wrapping up, we will likely be given a sneak preview of “Survivor 43,” which will air September 2022. “Survivor” has already been renewed for at least two more seasons, meaning that the casting process for both “43” and “44” have already begun, and shooting for “43” may already be underway in Fiji. It is unknown whether the quarantine resulting in a 26-day shooting schedule instead of the usual 39 will still be in effect, though host Jeff Probst has said that he is fond of the new 26-day schedule, and that production has considered not ever reverting back to the old 39 days.

“We haven’t decided if we will go back to 39 days,” Probst told EW shortly before the “Survivor 41” premiere in September 2021. “I will say that I’m optimistic that fans will find this new 26-day game to be very entertaining and ‘Survivor’-worthy.”

Although there have not yet been many details released about “Survivor 43,” Probst has said that he is fond of the show’s “New Era,” and that the show will not be having back returning players for a while. As a result, “43” will likely to be a continuation in many ways of these last two seasons, though likely with new twists, given that the novelty of the ones currently in play will have worn off.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The finale will air on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.