‘Survivor 41’ First Look: Jeff Probst Teases New Season

Every year in May, television networks put on presentations of their new and returning shows for advertising executives. It is called the “Upfronts” and for the 2021 Upfronts, CBS recorded videos of its signature shows and stars teasing the new season, including Emmy-winning host Jeff Probst giving a sneak peek of “Survivor 41.”

Get excited, “Survivor” fans, because the seemingly interminable wait is almost over.

Probst Teases a ‘Brand-New Game’

In the video posted to Instagram, Jeff Probst — sporting his shaggy quarantine haircut — appears on location from Fiji where they are currently filming seasons 41 and 42 and he gives fans a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

“We are super pumped for ‘Survivor 41.’ It is a brand-new game — fast-paced, super dangerous, very difficult to win and absolutely entertaining to watch. Fans are gonna love it,” said Probst, over footage of the new castaways walking on the beach, competing in a couple different challenges, and giving fans an aerial look at the Tribal Council set.

“New season coming soon,” reads the end title card.

We have to admit — after not having any “Survivor” on our TV for a year now, any little nugget of footage is indeed super exciting. And fans are also freaking out about Probst’s new ‘do.

One fan cheekily wrote, “I’d like to give individual immunity to Jeff’s hair.”

“Dying over this long-hair moment,” writes another, and a third says, “Here for long hair Jeff.”

A fourth added, “Jeff’s looking like he’s been on the island for 100+ days already.”

Some fans are speculating that his “brand-new game” and “fast-paced” talk indicate that the rumors are true — the season will be shortened from 39 days to 29 days. But honestly, if the episode count is the same, viewers might not notice a difference in that regard.

The way Probst is teasing the season also seems to lend some credence to the report that the show is doing away with themes for the foreseeable future. It sounds like “Winners at War” is almost acting like a turning point and the show is perhaps resetting itself a little bit, which could be cool.

The ‘Survivor’ Family Is Ready For the Show to Come Back Too

Fall temperatures are expected to rise cause the CBS Fall Lineup is HOT, HOT, HOT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6lUCJZAszY — CBS (@CBS) May 19, 2021

It isn’t just fans who are eagerly anticipating the new season. Past “Survivor” castaways were all over CBS’ Instagram comments expressing their excitement as well.

“We. Are. Ready.” writes Kelley Wentworth.

“I am so excited!!! Let’s gooooo!” writes Eliza Orlins.

Also during upfronts, CBS confirmed that “Survivor” is returning to Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by “Tough as Nails” at 9 p.m. and “CSI: Vegas” at 10 p.m.

Kelly Kahl, head of CBS, also confirmed during his upfronts presentation that there will be two seasons that air during the 2021-2022 television season.

“They are in production and everything is going well and according to plan. We expect to have two versions for the season,” said Kahl.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

