Briana DeJesus’s New Boyfriend Is a Former ‘Teen Mom’ Security Guard

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life. DeJesus gave fans a glimpse into her budding romance on her Instagram story, sharing a black-and-white photo of her and her new mystery man.

Shortly after Briana went public with her relationship, news emerged that Briana’s beau is a former “Teen Mom” security guard.

Briana’s New Relationship Caused Controversy on Set

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Briana’s new boyfriend is Bobby Scott, a former “Teen Mom” security guard.

An inside source told The Ashley that once Briana and Bobby’s relationship was discovered, MTV fired the entire “Teen Mom” security staff.

“Producers, crew members and even some of the cast members are pissed,” the source told The Ashley. “Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong. Some of these people have been there since Day 1. It’s really sad, and super unprofessional. And now they’re flaunting the relationship like none of that happened.”

The source then revealed some backstory regarding Bobby’s history on “Teen Mom” and how his relationship with Bri started.

“Bobby used to do security on Catelynn [Lowell] and Maci [Bookout]’s shoots but he met Briana when she came to San Diego to film “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” last year,” the source said. “That’s when they first got together but no one else knew about it back then. They’ve been talking since then, but it was kept on the downlow.”

According to the source, MTV producers “freaked out” when they discovered the truth about Bri and Bobby’s relationship and ended up “ghosting” the entire security team.

“MTV doesn’t usually ‘fire’ someone,” another source told The Ashley. “They just kind of ghost them. The entire security crew hasn’t been called to work for any of the shoots for ‘Next Chapter’ that have been happening for over a month now. They have hired a whole different security crew.”

“Teen Mom” producers have not publicly addressed the claims made by The Ashley’s sources. Briana DeJesus and Bobby Scott have also not addressed the claims made against them, so fans will have to wait for more information to emerge.

Briana Says Devoin Can Be a Great Father

Over the years, “Teen Mom” fans have watched Briana struggle to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex Devoin Austin. The two share a 10-year-old daughter named Nova.

Briana opened up about her relationship with Devoin in a February 2022 interview with Hollywood Life.

The MTV star told the outlet she believes Devoin has the ability to be a great father.

“I have faith in Devoin,” she said. “I know Devoin can be a great father, but it’s literally up to him — and just being with him in family therapy, we had such a good time. That conversation was very deep and very, very emotional. I never seen him like that ever. We’ve never even had a conversation, where it ended on a good note.

“We found some peace, but you know, trauma will always be there and you know, I’m working through things in therapy myself,” she continued. “But after that conversation, I got to see him in a better light and and vice versa. He got to see where I was coming from and he wasn’t so defensive and he was listening to what I had to say and everything I had to say and even what he had to say. It made a lot of sense and I guess we got to know each other on a deeper level, which was really cool. It was really, really cool.”

