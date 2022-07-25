PHOTO: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Sophia Abraham’s Style

Sophia Abraham is all grown up! On June 24, a Reddit user shared a recent photo of Sophia rocking a goth look. The photo, originally shared by a “Teen Mom” fan account on Instagram, shows 13-year-old Sophia dressed in black pants, a black graphic tee, and silver chains.

The Reddit user titled the post, “Sophia’s style is so adorable.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Sophia’s Style

“Teen Mom” fans replied to the post to share their thoughts on Sophia’s style.

Many fans praised Sophia’s look.

“She’s a bada**. I love her style,” one fan replied.

“She’s beautiful and such cool style,” another user wrote.

“I dressed like this when I was her age too,” a third user added. “I love that kids are still doing it.”

“Loooove the goth look and she can rock it,” a fourth user chimed in. “Teen me was always jealous of the other girls who could pull this off effortlessly. I always looked like a try hard. 😂”

Some fans gave Farrah props for allowing Sophia to express herself.

“I like that Farrah let’s Sophia be herself,” one user wrote.

“Farrah has very questionable parenting skills BUT.. I’ll give her this one for letting Sophia be herself,” another fan replied.

“Kind of surprised/impressed that Farrah seemingly encourages Sophia to dress in her own style and doesn’t just force a specific aesthetic on her,” a third user wrote.

Farrah Celebrates Sophia’s Birthday on Instagram

Sophia’s goth aesthetic is not a recent development. The 13-year-old has been rocking goth looks for a while now.

In February 2022, Sophia and Farah both wore goth-inspired outfits for Sophia’s thirteenth birthday.

Farrah shared photos from the special night on Instagram.

“I WENT GRUNGE FOR [Sophia],” she captioned the post. “Happy 13th Birthday ! Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!”

“Teen Mom” fans gushed over Farrah and Sophia’s outfits in the comment section.

“I love Sophia being a lil goth queen 👸 🖤,” one fan wrote.

“Love the outfits,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful and cute photo. You are both iconic.😍😍😍😍,” a third user wrote.

“I love that Sophia has turned goth,” a fourth user added.

Farrah Says Jenelle Called Her After ‘Teen Mom’ Firing

During an October 2019 appearance on the “Foodgod: OMFG” podcast, Farrah revealed that “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans called her to ask for advice after being fired from the franchise.

Jenelle was fired from the franchise in the spring of 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog.

Farrah told host Jonathan Cheban that the “Teen Mom” star reached out to her seeking guidance on how to handle the situation.

“Jenelle called me the other day and she’s not knowing what to do,” she said. “She’s talking to a PR girl rather than the legal team, and I was like, ‘Uh, you have a situation.'”

“She was like, ‘How did you win that court thing?’ I was like, ‘It’s not how, it’s what you pay attention to,'” she continued. “If you’re busy running around worried about press and relevancy and all this and not contracts, not what matters. I’m business.”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

