PHOTO: Briana DeJesus Shares Post With Mystery Man

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus might be off the market.

The mother-of-two posted a picture to Instagram on July 18 that showed her rubbing a man’s head while he was sitting in between her legs. She captioned the post, “My baby.”

Screenshots of DeJesus’ black-and-white post cropped up on “Teen Mom” fan accounts, including Teen Mom Shade Room and the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

The photo comes one year after DeJesus, 28, ended her engagement with her fiance, Florida tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez. The couple split two months after Gonzalez, 33, proposed.

Who Is DeJesus’ Someone Special?

DeJesus didn’t share further information about the new man.

The lack of details propelled some fans to think about the person’s identity. Some people on Reddit assumed he was one of Kailyn Lowry’s exes.

“It’s no mystery. I’m sure it’s just sloppy seconds from your favorite vegetable 🥬 Kail,” one person wrote.

Lowry and DeJesus have been feuding since 2017 when DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

She then became friends with Chris Lopez, the father of Lowry’s two youngest sons. They filmed together on “Teen Mom 2” and met up in Miami and Philadelphia.

When Lowry’s relationship with Malik Montgomery didn’t work out, DeJesus invited him to her “I Won” party in Orlando after her defamation lawsuit with Lowry was dismissed.