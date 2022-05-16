Briana DeJesus Threatens Kailyn Lowry in Instagram Story

In an Instagram Story uploaded on May 14, 2022, Briana DeJesus threatened Kailyn Lowry. Though the story is no longer active, DeJesus wrote, “When you signed this agreement to pay my lawyer fees I hope you felt like complete s**t. F**k you and you can suck my d**k. I hope I get to see you so I can spit on ur face.”

The post was screenshotted and posted to @teenmom.tea, Ashley Siren wrote in the comments section, “… this is getting old , and ain’t nobody spitting … that’s nasty.”

Another user added, “She’s doing too much … consider therapy please like .. this is crazy.”

And a third chimed in, “This is screaming obsessed like how did you put this much energy so early into someone you don’t like LMAO. Kail still won cause she’ll always get under Briana’s skin.”

Clearly, DeJesus is not over the drama between her and Lowry.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Verdict Was Reached in the Ruling

On April 18, 2022, the lawsuit between Lowry and DeJesus was dismissed in favor of DeJesus. In an interview with Celebuzz, DeJesus simply said, “I won.”

On her own Instagram story, per Us Weekly, Lowry later wrote, “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true… I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

In sharing his ruling, Hon. Robert J. Egan stated, “Lowry’s claim that Soto’s source of the information that Lowry broke into the house (Mr. Lopez) was unreliable does little to establish that Soto knew, with a high degree of awareness, the claim was false.”

“Even if the isolated statement regarding ‘breaking and entering’ can be considered defamatory, there is insufficient evidence to establish that Soto knew the statement was false at the time it was made,” the judge continued. “As a matter of law, Lowry has not met her burden regarding the issue of malice.”

Briana DeJesus Hosted a Party after Lawsuit Verdict

Since Judge Egan’s ruling, the drama has continued to escalate.

On May 4, 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that DeJesus was planning a party to celebrate the lawsuit being dismissed in her favor.

At the time, a source told the outlet, “With as bad as the ratings are right now, they will probably jump on this and film it. If someone tips Kail off, it would make for glorious TV.”

On the weekend of May 14, 2022, DeJesus threw the party, calling it a “case closed” party.

Both DeJesus and a number of her guests posted updates of the event on social media. Those who attended the event included Luis Hernandez, DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Sean Austin.

Jenelle Evans, who was fired by MTV in 2019, also attended the event, sparking rumors she is returning to the franchise. Evans, however, has not yet shared anything about coming back to “Teen Mom.”