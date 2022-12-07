Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Detail ‘Biggest Mistake’ They’d Like to See Fixed

MTV’s “Teen Mom” franchise has covered a lot of ground over the years, with young couples navigating difficult life choices and raising their babies in front of television audiences. Now, some of the original families have kids who are teenagers, and viewers enjoy watching both the parents and kids grow up. In new social media posts, Tyler Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, shared insight into what they consider a major mistake from the past that impacted them, and they shared their interest in righting what they feel was a major wrong on MTV’s part.

Tyler Baltierra Shared a ‘Very Cherished Memory’

On December 6, both Tyler and Catelynn took to Instagram and opened up about a “passion project” they tackled several years ago. As they both explained, they worked with MTV, which also has the “Teen Mom” franchise, to start a series titled “Teen Mom Presents: Reunited.” The couple only did one episode of the series before the network passed on doing more, and the sole show aired in December 2016. Perhaps because the anniversary of that episode airing was December 5, the project was on the minds of both “Teen Mom” stars this week.

“I poured my whole heart & soul into this passion project of mine. I personally think @mtv made a huge mistake by not picking the show up to series,” Tyler explained. He added they had “SO many other amazing stories that were sent to us that could’ve been explored & Shared!” In the promo video MTV shared ahead of the sole episode airing in 2016, Tyler was seen telling Catelynn, “I feel like if you and me are meant to do something, it’s this.”

Teen Mom: Reunited | Official Trailer | MTV Catelynn and Tyler are on a mission to help reunite families in their new spin-off. As they struggle with their own visitation issues with their child who they put up for adoption, they hope to bring other families together and change lives. Don’t miss the premiere episode of Teen Mom: Reunited on December 5th at… 2016-11-22T22:12:30Z

The episode showed the “Teen Mom” stars helping two sisters and a biological mother unite after one sister had been placed for adoption as an infant. They introduced adult adoptee Kati to her biological sister, Hazel, as well as their biological mother, Jackie. Tyler detailed he had wanted to “create a show that had a clear moral compass” and he considered the work he did with the one family a “very cherished memory of mine that I will hold onto forever!”

Catelynn Baltierra Noted They Were ‘Forever Grateful’

Catelynn also posted a clip from “Reunited” on her Instagram page. “@mtv made the biggest mistake by not letting @tylerbaltierramtv and I do more episodes of #Reunited,” the “Teen Mom” star detailed. Despite her disappointment with the network, Catelynn added they were “forever grateful” to have had the chance to help Kati’s family. “I’m telling you THIS is what television needs more of and we are always more than willing to start back up and continue reuniting families!!!”

The “Teen Mom” star encouraged her followers to reach out to MTV and push for the show to be brought back. Kati herself commented on Catelynn’s post, writing, “This still brings me to tears EVERY TIME! This was such an amazing experience. I am forever grateful.” Catelynn noted the “Reunited” episode that aired received good ratings, apparently even better than the “Teen Mom OG” episodes, despite getting little promotion. Many fans agreed this was the type of show that needed to be on television, and some suggested the couple try to take it to another network. A few people even mentioned their own adoption stories they would love the opportunity to share.

As “Teen Mom” fans know, Catelynn and Tyler have been impacted by adoption themselves, as their first daughter, Carly, was placed for adoption as an infant. Over the years, Tyler and Catelynn have shared the difficulties of trying to maintain some sense of openness with Carly and her adoptive parents. Could Tyler and Catelynn breathe new life into this passion project of theirs? Fans seem eager to see more if at all possible.