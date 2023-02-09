Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Share Their Love Story

Former “Teen Mom” stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer retold their love story for HGTV fans who might not be familiar with them.

The couple — who quit “Teen Mom” in 2020 — landed their own show on the home improvement network, “Down Home Fab.”

Houksa, 31, and DeBoer, 34, met for the first time at a gas station in 2014. At the time, Houska had permanently split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Lind.

“I was getting gas one day and she came pulling up and got gas at the pump next to me and we just kept staring back and forth the whole time,” DeBoer told an HGTV camera. “I just kinda remember being like, wow she’s really cute.”

The flirtatious looks continued once they got in their cars.”We got done getting gas… and, like, I would drive by and kinda peek and then she would drive by and look,” DeBoer recalled.

Houska and DeBoer renovate homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for “Down Home Fab.” HGTV greenlit a sophomore season after the third episode aired.

Houska Joked That She Stalked DeBoer

Houska told her friends about the “cutest guy,” who she saw while getting gas, and aptly nicknamed “the gas station guy.”

The former “Teen Mom” star joked about driving by DeBoer’s house in the days that followed since she saw where he turned after their first meeting.

“Me and my friend would like, take that way into town to drive by his house, like stalkers,” Houska remembered when she was talking to HGTV. “Then, a few days later, he messaged me on Facebook ’cause he knew who I was and I was like freaking out, ’cause I was like the gas station guy messaged me.”

“I’m the gas station guy,” DeBoer added. “And now we have four children and we’re doing this.”

The couple got married in October 2016 and welcomed three children together: 6-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne, and 2-year-old Walker June.

Aubree, 13, is Houska’s eldest daughter from her relationship with Lind.

Aubree is one of the reasons Houska and DeBoer decided to walk away from “Teen Mom.”

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May 2021.

Houska Found It Easy to Trust DeBoer

Houska found it hard to open up to people after her split from Lind, but DeBoer made it easy for her to trust him.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Houska told Us Weekly in July 2015. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

DeBoer moved in with Houska and Aubree — who was 5 at the time — after a year of dating.

“He’s so good with her,” Houska said about DeBoer’s relationship with her eldest daughter. “And I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy.”

In 2018, Houska legally changed Aubree’s last name to Lind-DeBoer, In Touch reported.

The father-daughter duo occasionally post TikToks together, where DeBoer jokes about being a father of a teenager.

“Down Home Fab” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV.