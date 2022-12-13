Chelsea Houska DeBoer Shares Worrisome News About One of Her Daughters

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska DeBoer frequently shares snippets of her day-to-day life with fans. She is no longer filming with the MTV franchise, but she still has a busy life living in South Dakota with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and their four children. Usually, the family is all smiles as they create content for social media. A recent update, however, was a bit different.

Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s Daughter Layne Is Sick

On December 12, the “Teen Mom” star shared an update on her home life via her Instagram stories. The photo showed her daughter Layne, 4, sleeping against her mom’s chest. Chelsea had one of her hands in her daughter’s hair, seemingly stroking her little girl’s face and hair lovingly as she slept. Chelsea wore a cozy sweatshirt as she sat with her sleeping daughter, and it looked as if a soft, fluffy blanket was under Layne as she slept. The 4-year-old was wearing what appeared to be a red velvet dress with a white fuzzy collar, something that seemed to represent the holiday season. She also had red lipstick on, and it was just messy enough to signal it likely was applied by Layne herself.

“Flu bug been taking the DeBoers out. Still rocking lipstick tho,” the “Teen Mom” star wrote as a caption. While Layne may be run down and exhausted thanks to the flu right now, Chelsea’s caption suggests she was not the first family member to be hit with the flu bug.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Family’s Illness Comes at a Busy Time

Layne’s illness clearly made Chelsea slow down a bit, at least for a brief while. The flu hitting the family household comes not only in the midst of the holiday season, but also right as Chelsea and Cole are busy promoting their upcoming HGTV television series. While “Teen Mom” fans have known this show was coming for a while, now it has a premiere date and initial sneak peek.

“Down Home Fab” premieres on Monday, January 16, and it was filmed last spring. Early on, the series was sometimes referred to as “Down Home DeBoers” and “Farmhouse Fabulous,” but now “Down Home Fab” has become the official name. As HGTV shared, it will air over the course of six hour-long episodes. The show will highlight Chelsea and Cole’s family life with their four children, but the primary focus will be their Sioux Falls, South Dakota renovation business. HGTV detailed that Chelsea focuses on the design aspects, while Cole is the “hands-on manager and jack-of-all-trades.”

“Teen Mom” fans will likely be eager for additional updates from Chelsea or Cole regarding Layne’s battle with the flu. Whenever the couple shares photos of their kids, Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker, fans gush over how adorable they are, and hopefully the whole family will be fully healthy again soon.

“Chelsea and Cole’s children are so refreshingly wholesome. They always look like they’re having fun,” one fan noted on Reddit recently.

“They look like they’re having a fun and active childhood! Their posts are definitely palette cleansers,” someone else detailed of the “Teen Mom” couple’s crew.