Fans Concerned for Farrah Abraham’s Daughter in ‘Sad’ Video

“Teen Mom” fans said they were worried about Farrah Abraham’s 12-year-old daughter after Sophia shared a now-deleted video on her TikTok account, which is shared with her mother.

In one of her first videos since Abraham was arrested, Sophia showed viewers what her homeschooling setup looked like.

“Hey, guys. It’s me, Sophia. Today I’m going to be sharing with you how I study and work on school,” the tween says i in the video.

She then tells her followers the best way to get their studying done.

“First, get rid of all your distractions,” she says. “My biggest distractions are my dogs because they never leave my room. They just love my room so much. But anyway, they have to go.”

Sophia then panned the camera to her bed. “Um, anyways, this is my bedroom. I work on my bed, I do not like desks,” she says. “So, yeah.”

At the end of the TikTok video, Abraham could be heard yelling in the background.

“Mom, you interrupted my voice recording,” she says in a baby voice. “You’re done.”

Though the TikTok video has since been removed, a Reddit user took a recording and posted it to the “Teen Mom” forum. The clip garnered more than 125 upvotes and sparked hundreds of comments.

Fans Said Sophia’s Situation at Home Was ‘Sad’

Viewers were alarmed when they saw Sophia’s setup at home. For most social media users, it wasn’t the room itself that worried people, it was that Sophia seemed secluded from other children her age.

“Sophia is the kid I worry about most from Teen Mom (and Kaiser). She needs to go to ‘real’ school to interact with other kids. Or at least play a sport or something. She’s so isolated,” read one of the most popular comments.

“She has the demeanor of a child who doesn’t spend time with other children and it makes me sad,” another person wrote.

“I’m glad she has her own room finally,” a third person added. “I’m still really concerned for her, though.”

Abraham’s Mother Said She Was ‘Afraid’ for Sophia

Fans aren’t the only ones who are scared for Sophia.

After Abraham was arrested outside Grandmaster Recorders — a new bar in Hollywood, California — on January 16, the “Teen Mom OG” star’s mother, Debra Danielsen, said she was scared for her granddaughter.

“I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle,” she told The Sun. “Bad behavior has consequences, and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected.”

Abraham was detained after she was accused of hitting a security guard. The 30-year-old was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records.

Abraham, however, maintains she didn’t hit anyone and instead claims she was attacked.

The “Teen Mom” star shared a video of the incident on Instagram but disabled the audio.

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” she wrote. “I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup.”

