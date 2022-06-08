Farrah Abraham’s Rumored Boyfriend Mack Lovat Says He ‘Never Agreed’ to a Relationship

Farrah Abraham caught the attention of fans after she was spotted locking lips with a new man on a park bench in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the mystery man is guitarist Mack Lovat, whom Abraham has reportedly known for years.

The couple looked smitten in the photos, but apparently, the relationship wasn’t built to last. Hours after TMZ broke the news, Abraham told E! News that she and Lovat were done, claiming he “[couldn’t] handle public attention.” She told TMZ that Lovat had turned into a “monster” after receiving media attention.

Lovat revealed his side of the story in an exclusive interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Mack Lovat Says Farrah Abraham Blocked Him

The Minus Gravity guitarist set the record straight on how he met the “Teen Mom” star in his interview with The Ashley.

He told the outlet, “I met Farrah on Bumble in 2020 and we took her pup Billionaire to a dog park. I most definitely did not ‘slide in her DMs.”

On June 7, Abraham told TMZ that Lovat reached out to her in an Instagram direct message.

The Minus Gravity guitarist also responded to Abraham’s claim that he couldn’t handle the public attention.

“To be fully transparent, I wasn’t even aware of her fame when we initially met (not that it matters),” he told The Ashley.

He continued, “I asked her if she wanted to hang again but barring a random DM convo we had about the Grammy’s a year or so ago, we didn’t speak until last week.”

Lovat also said he “never agreed” to be in a relationship with the MTV star.

“It was surprising to wake up and discover I had acquired a girlfriend overnight because I certainly never agreed to that,” he told the publication.

He said he reached out to Abraham to clear up the confusion but was met with hostility and then discovered Abraham had blocked him.

Mack Lovat Wants People to Be Kind to Farrah Abraham

In his interview with The Ashley, Lovat made it clear that he harbors no hard feelings towards the “Teen Mom” star.

“I want to make it clear I really do wish Farrah the best,” he told the outlet. “We initially bonded over the loss of a loved one and I know she’s been [through] a lot.”

He urged “Teen Mom” fans to be kind to Abraham and called out “cyberbullies” for taking jabs at Abraham online.

“My next biggest takeaway was the dark extent of this cyberbullying bulls*** we got going on,” he said. “People insulting Farrah’s mental state, physical appearance, calling her horrible names, telling me to run, to head for the hills… enough is enough.”

“We gotta to do better,” he added. “We need to be kinder. I know I certainly can.”

Farrah Abraham Celebrates Turning 31

On May 31, Abraham celebrated her 31st birthday on the beach with her daughter Sophia. The “Liar Liar” singer posted a video of Sophia surprising her with a pink cake on Instagram. The cake had candles that said 31 and “Happy 31st Birthday” written in frosting.

“To my 31st, The one I’ve been waiting for,” she wrote in the caption. “She’s here✨ sobriety, healed & blessed, the best gift in the entire world 🌎 ❤️.”

Sophia commented on the post to wish her mom a Happy Birthday.

“Iconic day for an icon love you best teen mom ever,” Sophia wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! Thank you for the best memories ever! 🎸🌺”

“Teen Mom” fans also commented on the post to wish Abraham a Happy Birthday.

“Have a wonderful birthday,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Happy birthday Farrah,” another fan commented. “Hope you had an amazing and blessed day.”

“Happy birthday Farrah blessing to you 💕,” a third user added.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.