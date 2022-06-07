Mack Lovat, Farrah Abraham’s New Man: Everything We Know

“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham shared some new details about the man she’s dating, Mack Lovat.

After their public displays of affections — where they were caught smooching on a park bench in Los Angeles — Abraham confirmed to TMZ that she became close with Lovat recently, although they’ve known each other for two years.

Their first date was in the park in 2020 and then they went to a baseball game, Abraham told TMZ. Lovat slid into her DMs and they’ve kept in contact since, but only as friends, she told TMZ.

Abraham maintained that she is single, happy, and thriving.

“For the record, I’m happily single, I’m dating again & I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “No one meets my child unless I wanna make a baby again one day. I’m far from that point. They can carry my bags though.”

She told TMZ Lovat is a guitarist for the band Minus Gravity, who is signed to Capitol Records.

Lovat helped Abraham celebrate her 31st birthday in Hawaii, per TMZ. When they returned to Los Angeles, Abraham and Lovato continued to hang out, as shown in the park bench pictures obtained by The Sun.

Heavy reached out to Minus Gravity to confirm if Lovat played guitar with them but didn’t immediately hear back.

Abraham’s last relationship was in March 2020 with Morgan Stanley strategist Daniel Ishag, who is also a pilot. Abraham said they dated for months, but Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, said Ishag and Abraham split after one month together.

“It is not a relevant relationship anymore,” Danielsen told The Sun. “It was too much about him. He was immature. She ended it perfectly. Block and delete!”

Before Ishag, Abraham dated boyfriend Simon Saran off-and-on for nearly two years. He appeared in several episodes of “Teen Mom,” with Sophia asking once if Saran was going to become her father.

Derek Underwood — the father of her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia — died in 2008 after a car crash before she was born.

Who Is Minus Gravity?

According to Flaunt, Minus Gravity is a trio of musicians: Mic Apollo, Sir Blaze, and Rob Will. There is no mention of Lovat in the interview.

“We want to let people know that we will not stop,” Apollo told Flaunt in May 2021. “We’re not gonna let anything stop or hold us down, which is the whole meaning behind our name. Minus Gravity means nothing holds you down. Gravity is negativity, and we are minus that.”

Their most popular song on YouTube, “Working For Free,” has more than 370,000 views.

Abraham Shared Post About Beliving in Love

As news about Lovat began to swirl, Abraham shared a lengthy message about trusting in relationships.

“Believe in loving like you give a s***. I believe in being overly affectionate in public. I believe in flirting with someone you’ve been with for years,” said the beginning of the poem, shared to Instagram stories on June 7. “I believe in seeking out our intimacy barriers & working through them. I believe in forgiveness, acceptance, and letting go of hurt.”

“I believe in multi-hour sexual play dates, quickies & morning sex,” the final lines of the poem said. “Sometimes all on the same day. I believe in kissing your partner passionately, often.”