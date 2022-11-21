Jenelle Evans Accuses Kailyn Lowry of Leaking Information to the Press

“Teen Mom 2″ star Jenelle Evans, 30, caught fans’ attention on November 19 after she accused a former co-star of leaking information about the show to an online blog.

Jenelle Calls Kailyn ‘Untrustworthy’

On Saturday morning, Jenelle tweeted that her former “Teen Mom 2” co-star Kailyn Lowry, 30, had leaked information to the popular reality TV blog “The Ashley’s Reality Roundup” in the past.

“How many times did I tell you guys that @TheAshleysRR and Kail are friends and send stuff to each other on Venmo?” she wrote in a tweet. “That’s how I figured it out Allegedly, Kail has been leaking things to The Ashley for years. Watch out who your friends are.”

The Ashley replied to Jenelle’s tweet, denying the accusation.

“Detective Jenelle– no one is sending anyone anything on venmo or whatever else you ‘figured out’ [with] your detective work,” the Ashley wrote.

They ended the tweet by writing, “Don’t quit your day job! Oh wait…,” likely referring to the fact that Jenelle was let go from the franchise in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed her family dog. Jenelle recently returned to the franchise for an appearance on season two of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.”

Jenelle doubled down on her statements after a fan called her out on Twitter for involving herself in “Teen Mom” drama.

“Yes, I will involve myself in this,” Jenelle replied to the fan. “Why? Because Kail is untrustworthy and has been a snake for a while but no one saw it like me. It’s funny MTV has been trying to figure it out for years and it was her all along. So yes, I will comment all about it.”

Heavy reached out to Kailyn Lowry via social media for comment, we have yet to receive a response.

Kailyn Apologized to Jenelle in April

This week is not the first time Kailyn and Jenelle have accused each other of leaking information. In April 2022, Kailyn Lowry apologized to Jenelle Evans for accusing her of leaking her pregnancy a few years ago.

Lowry felt confident that Evans was to blame at the time, but in an April episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry’s “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host, Vee Rivera, came clean about leaking the information.

After uncovering the truth, Lowry publicly apologized to Evans in an April 8 Instagram post.

“I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star, Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news,” she wrote.

“No one likes admitting when they’re wrong, but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle,” she continued.

While some “Teen Mom” viewers praised Lowry’s apology in the comment section, others felt that Evans did not deserve an apology.

Despite backlash from fans, Lowry did not rescind her apology. She defended her apology on Twitter, writing, “Idc how long ago something is. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. Apologies are owed.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

