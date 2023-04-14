Jenelle Evans Comments on Ryan Edwards Arrest News

Jenelle Evans has entered the conversation.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star has responded to the news of Ryan Edwards’s recent arrest (his third in 2023). After Heavy on Teen Mom shared Maci Bookout’s first post since her ex-fiancé’s arrest (a selfie with her and Edwards’s son, Bentley, with lyrics to the P!nk song “All I Know So Far” in the caption), Evans reshared the post, adding her own comments.

“Hope [Bentley]’s doing well, also hoping his dad gets the help he needs and stays dedicated 😔 💯,” Evans wrote about the family.

Jenelle Evans Has Faced Her Own Troubles With Addiction

Edwards’s latest arrest comes after he was previously ordered by a judge to attend 45 days at a rehab facility after a series of arrests related to drugs over the past few months. Before making it to rehab, however, the former “Teen Mom OG” star was discovered unconscious behind the wheel of his truck which was idling while on and in drive. Edwards was rushed from the scene in an ambulance and given Narcan (a medication used to reverse a drug overdose) before being arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. He is being held in jail without bond until his April 20 court date.

Evans has had her own legal troubles and experiences with drug addiction in the past. The former “Teen Mom 2” star (who was let go from the show after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog in 2019) has opened up about her struggles in the past as they occurred.

Entertainment Tonight reported on Evans’s ups and downs over the years, including her first arrest in 2010 (with then-boyfriend Kieffer Delp) for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. After pleading guilty to this second charge, Evans was put on 12 months of probation. Then, in 2011, after getting into a physical fight with one of her best friends (who she believed to have flirted with her then-ex Delp), Evans checked herself into rehab for the first time.

After years of multiple arrests and relationships, Evans re-entered rehab in February 2013 for one month of treatment. She has not returned since, however she has opened up further about her struggles with heroin addiction in her 2017 book, “Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom”, writing, “It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I couldn’t see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs. The drugs always made the pain go away. They didn’t turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me.”

After sharing this excerpt from her book, People reported that Evans is thankfully clean from heroin, and spoke about her decision to get sober in 2015, saying it has had changed her attitude for the better and allowed her to be more present in her children’s lives.

Fans Are Unclear on Jenelle Evans’s Intentions With Her Post About Ryan Edwards

Despite Evans wishing Edwards and his son Bentley are both alright through Edwards’s current struggles, some fans were confused by her making the recent Facebook post, and commented on this when a user shared her post to a “Teen Mom” discussion page on Reddit, with comments including, “I love how she gets mad if anyone mentions her but she talks about [‘Teen Mom’] constantly.”

Another Reddit user pointed out in the comments that Evans did not respond similarly when “Teen Mom” cast member Bar Smith recently celebrated being near the end of his own legal troubles as he has his sentencing for various charges coming up. Evans shared a post about Smith’s story and added the comment “Damn that sucks for him 🙃”. Smith eventually responded for fan comments that accused him of asking for sympathy for being arrested, telling fans of the show, “I’m not asking for anything I’m simply stating a thing I’ve been going through and how much a relief it is that it’ll be able to move into the next faze. Yes I did what caused me to have these consequences.”

READ NEXT: Fans Say Chelsea Houska’s Children Are ‘Practically Adults’ in New Family Photo