Jenelle Evans’ Ex Talks Joining OnlyFans

Former “Teen Mom 2” cast member Kieffer Delp may be taking a cue from his ex-girlfriend Jenelle Evans. Delp recently took to Twitter to share that he may soon be joining the adult website OnlyFans, where users can charge others for access to their exclusive (and often explicit) content.

Evans joined OnlyFans in May 2022 and currently charges $20 a month to subscribe to her profile and view her content.

Delp said that the money is not the biggest draw for him to join the adult website, stating in his February 2 tweet, “D*** I don’t really care about the bread im bout to jump on that onlyfans wave cuz gettin it in on camera knowing ppl gone peep ya work is so f***in hot to me frfr 117.”

Kieffer Delp Was Arrested in 2022 After Serving Jail Time

Damn I don't really care about the bread im bout to jump on that onlyfans wave cuz gettin it in on camera knowing ppl gone peep ya work is so fuckin hot to me frfr 117 — kieffer delp (@confidence117k) February 2, 2023

Delp’s potential new venture comes after the former MTV star’s most recent run-in with the law. Delp was arrested this past summer, on June 11, 2022, and charged with first-degree misdemeanor retail theft and criminal conspiracy. InTouch Weekly reported that the conspiracy charges were dropped, however the outcome of the theft charges remains unknown.

Delp had previously served jail time after a 2018 arrest for six charges, including operating a meth lab and possession of methamphetamine, according to E! News. Delp was sentenced to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility (as well as three years of probation) after pleading guilty to running a meth lab in his Pennsylvania apartment, as well as possession with intent to deliver and risking a catastrophe, however his other charges were dropped as a part of his plea deal.

According to People, police found lithium, lighter fluid, propane, ammonium nitrate, glass smoking pipes, cooking tins and hypodermic needles among the materials in Delp’s home meth lab after obtaining a search warrant.

Jenelle Evans Responds to Backlash Over Her OnlyFans Profile

Evans has been on OnlyFans (which she often refers to as a “spicy site”) for nearly a full year, and had made it to the top 1.3% of creators on the platform.

The former “Teen Mom” star lists her MTV credits in her OnlyFans bio, and recently made a TikTok encouraging her followers to help her get back in the top percentage of creators, writing “If we all subscribe to my ‘accountant’ job you can put me in the top % 😂🔥” on the video, playfully referring to her OnlyFans account as her “accountant job”.

One user did not appreciate Evans’s video, commenting “…if she was a responsible adult like she claims she is then she wouldn’t have to self promote her ‘side job'”. Evans responded in turn, replying to the comment with a new TikTok to defend herself.

“If I was a responsible adult, I would be paying my bills, right? I would be making money to pay my bills,” Evans said in the response video, “Seems like I’m doing that, right? There’s so many different ways to make money these days. … If I want to find a different way to make money, and if that’s a ‘spicy site’, more power to me, right?” Evans also clarified that she pays taxes on her OnlyFans income.

READ NEXT: Chelsea Houska’s Dad Makes Cameo on New Show