Jenelle Evans Gives Update on Custody Battle for Son Jace

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is still fighting for custody of her eldest son, 11-year-old Jace, and there’s a key moment in her life that she regrets the most. Jenelle was 17 years old when Jace was born and her mother Barbara helped share the burden of childcare. In fact, Jenelle agreed to sign over temporary custody of Jace before he turned 1.

Jenelle, 29, opened up about the remorseful decision during an Instagram Q&A with fans. “If you could change one thing about your past, what would it be?” the person asked, per Monsters and Critics.

“Giving my mom temp. custody,” the North Carolina native said about Barbara, who has primary physical and legal custody of Jace.

Jenelle is also a mother to 6-year-old Kaiser from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and 4-year-old daughter Ensley, who she shares with husband David Eason. The couple also parents David’s 13-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

Jenelle & Barbara Are Not on Speaking Terms

After months of getting along Jenelle and her mom are not talking to each other again because of the custody fight for Jace.

“Jace is back with my mom, and I have filed to go to court and make the case private,” she told Us Weekly in March. “I did that for Jace’s protection because … he is old enough now to where, if it’s in the news, I don’t need him reading that or getting upset.”

Jenelle claimed it would be better for Jace to live with her and David because Jace “butts heads” with Barbara.

“Because of Jace’s bad behavior, he was supposed to live with me. Then she took that all back and acted like none of that ever happened,” she said. “It’s really concerning to me. His behavior is always good here. They have so much land to play with and play on, and [there are] so many kids.”

Jenelle Accused Her Son of Becoming Violent

Jenelle maintained Jace would have more stability at her house than at his grandmother’s. She claimed Jace was damaging Barbara’s home and lighting fires.

“They’re both toxic to each other – both Jace and my mom – no matter how much they want to say they’re not. They are,” Jenelle explained in a January YouTube video. “Some of it was public… how there are holes in my mom’s walls, but it’s ten times worse than that.”

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Jenelle filed for emergency custody in January. “The minor child physically assaulted [Barbara] twice causing injury to [Barbara.] The Minor child also burned the carpet because he was angry with [Barbara],” the documents claimed. “The minor child has a history of starting fires in the home of [Barbara].”

The documents insisted that Barbara needs Jenelle’s help to raise Jace. “[Barbara] cannot manage the minor child’s behavior without assistance from [Jenelle] and the conflict in [Barbara’s home] has resulted in domestic violence between [Barbara] and [Jace],” they read. “It is not safe or healthy for the minor child to remain in the custody of [Barbara] as [Barbara] is not properly treating the minor child’s mental health or managing his behaviors.”

Currently, Jace is still living with Barbara.

Don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV to find out what happens next.

READ NEXT: Barbara Evans Refutes Jenelle’s Custody Claim About Jace