Trolls Claim Jenelle Evans ‘Neglected’ Kaiser & Ensley

Social media users blasted “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans after they noticed something “gross” about her middle child, 7-year-old Kaiser.

“Sad how neglected these poor children are,” a poster wrote on Reddit, citing an image from the anonymous Instagram user, Kitty Jakers.

“Kaiser wearing the same shirt at least three days in a row because jenelle is too busy making TikToks in the shed to do laundry or monitor her kids’ hygiene,” the original post said. A second picture showed Evans’ 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, also wearing the same shirt two days in a row.

The thread garnered hundreds of upvotes and sparked hundreds of responses on the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

In addition to Ensley — whom Evans shares with husband David Eason — and Kaiser — whom she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith — Evans is also the mother to a 12-year-old son, Jace.

Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jace after she signed over her parental rights when he was a baby. Evans has vowed to regain custody ever since.

Fans Called Evans ‘Gross’

The discord under the post centered around people who agreed on Evans was “gross” for not taking care of her children’s hygiene, while others mocked social media users who were in an uproar over the children wearing the same shirts.

“Wearing the same clothes a few days in a row is gross, yes. It is serious neglect? No. We know Jenelle’s kids have other clothes and are filmed wearing different clothes all the time,” one person wrote.

“no this is gross, its not one kid doing it because they like it. its because they dont say take that shit off and get a bath, and brush them teefs. this isnt a cute favorite shirt situation, this is shitting parenting,” another penned.

“See normally I wouldn’t care because kids are weird and sometimes they just don’t wanna wear anything else, but let’s be honest Jenelle is trash to her kids so we can chalk that up to neglectfulness at the least,” a third social media user shared.

Evans is no stranger to criticism. In the same week, fans also took issue with Evans’ closet, saying it was messy; they blasted her husband — David Eason — for looking “creepy” in a family picture, and claims that her house was “cluttered and dirty.”

Evans Denied Accusations of Racism

An old clip from Evans talking to “Teen Mom 2” reunion host Nessa Diab was unearthed by social media users, prompting Evans to slam rumors she was racist. Evans then claimed it was “racist” to call someone a “Karen” or say “white tears.”

“For you to sit there and say ‘white tears’ is pretty racist in my opinion,” Evans said in a video. “And anyone else who wants to refer to women or anybody, any person in this world by their race to define their tears? Like, I don’t get that.”

“Can you define the word ‘white tears,’ and what you mean by that?” she said. “Because I’m pretty sure if I said ‘black tears’ you would be very offended.”

