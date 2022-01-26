Trolls Claim David Eason Looks ‘Gross’ In New Photo

David Eason, the husband of “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans, was criticized by trolls on Reddit after a social media user posted a transformation picture of him.

An original poster shared a side-by-side picture of Eason, showing him when he first made his debut on “Teen Mom 2” in 2016, versus a picture Evans, 30, posted to Instagram on January 24.

“How did this…turn into this?! David is a trash bag regardless, but still. Talk about transformation,” the internet user wrote in their post. The thread garnered more than 400 likes and sparked hundreds of comments.

“I’d be so f****** embarrassed if my partner looked like how David looks now. He looks like he doesn’t shower, brush his teeth or wear deodorant. Like goddamn Jenelle it literally doesn’t get any f****** grosser. You deserve this, babe,” reads the most popular comment, with more than 100 upvotes.

Some people said Eason, 33, looked “creepy” before and after.

“He looks creepy even when he’s groomed,” they wrote. “I think he and Jenelle are having physical manifestations of their vile toxic personalities.”

Another social media user wrote Evans and Eason “completely changed” since they were on “Teen Mom 2.”

“I’ve been rewatching when he first came on the show. Both he and Jenelle honestly were decent looking people. As soon as they moved to the land, they completely changed lifestyles,” a person wrote. “I don’t think they care what they look like anymore.”

Evans Said She & Eason Are ‘Peaceful’

Evans and Eason might get backlash from fans — like when they were accused of being racist — but Evans said she’s in a very calm place right now.

“We are doing really good lately,” she told E! News in November 2021. “And our relationship finally feels super peaceful.”

On January 25, showed she was still in a good place with her husband, sharing a video of herself giving Eason a nose kiss. “Forever and always 💗,” she captioned the video.

The couple met in September 2015 and got married two years later. Evans and Eason briefly split in 2019, but reconnected in January 2020 and confirmed their reconciliation in March 2020.

They have one child together, 5-year-old Ensley. Evans is also the mother of 12-year-old Jace and 7-year-old Kaiser.

Evans Faced Backlash Over Her ‘White Tears’ Comment

Evans was hit with criticism from social media users after she claimed the term “white tears” was racist.

As noted by NPR, the term “white tears” refers to when white people “get upset at things they think threaten their white privilege. It’s been used to poke fun at white people who think that talking about race makes you a racist.”

“For you to sit there and say ‘white tears’ is pretty racist in my opinion,” Evans said in a TikTok video. “And anyone else who wants to refer to women or anybody, any person in this world by their race to define their tears? Like, I don’t get that.”

“Can you define the word ‘white tears,’ and what you mean by that?” she said. “Because I’m pretty sure if I said ‘black tears’ you would be very offended.”

