‘Teen Mom’ Star Admits to Having a ‘Mental Breakdown’

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry admitted to suffering from a mental breakdown while dealing with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormone disorder that causes cysts to grow on enlarged ovaries. Kail opened up about experiencing a disturbing amount of bleeding during her periods before she was diagnosed. She later found out there were nearly a dozen cysts growing on her ovaries, with one that was half the size of her organ.

Kail started to take medication to get control of her condition, but that came with unforeseen side effects that left her feeling out of control. The mother-of-four began to take metformin in March after she was diagnosed, but it upset her stomach to the point of needing to use the bathroom multiple times a day.

“I literally couldn’t go anywhere without needing a bathroom at all times,” Kail said on her Coffee Convos podcast, per The Sun. “It’s an hour drive from where I live to where Lux stays with his dad, and I would pull over two to three times in the hour because I have to go to the bathroom. I can’t live like that.”

The MTV personality stopped taking the medication about a month ago, but she’s not giving up on treatment. Kail wants to ask her doctor if the extended-release version of metformin would have less severe side effects.

Kail suffered from a “mental breakdown” because of the stress and has felt “very unmotivated, very discouraged.”

Kail Coped With the Negative Emotions by Cleaning

Kail cleans when she feels like she doesn’t have control over her life, so when her hormones started to act up around her period she organized her garage.

“I was just overwhelmed,” she explained. “I needed something out of my garage, but I have so many boxes in my garage and clutter makes me crazy.”

“I literally can’t handle clutter, it makes me feel out of control. And then also, if I feel out of control in something in my real life, I clean everything off my counters,” Kail continued. “It’s this weird compulsive thing that I do.”

Kail Is Feuding With Ex Chris Lopez Again

Kail didn’t mention any of her exes when talking about her mental breakdown, but she is on bad terms with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez again. The MTV star slammed Chris as “ridiculous” ahead of the season 11 premiere after he loosely threatened legal action if the network showed his face on the reality show.

“I heard some rumors that someone was not blurred out and upset about it and I wanted to address that because it’s absolutely crazy,” she said on May 3, the day before the new season dropped. “MTV is a huge company. They know what they can and can’t do. They know when they should or shouldn’t blur someone’s face out.”

Kail argued that Chris is a public figure considering he has his own podcast — “P.T.S.D,” an acronym for “Pressure Talks with Single Dads” — and nearly 100,000 Instagram followers.

“You’re really not so then to try to turn around and say you’re going to do something about your face not being blurred when it’s not really a secret in the first place is kinda ridiculous,” she continued. “I just want to say all those things are not true.”

In turn, Chris accused his ex of orchestrating drama for ratings. “We were doing good up until this weekend. We were doing wonderful. Just a bunch of nonsense,” he said.

“My kids’ mom tries to go out and make it into something that it’s not,” Chris continued. “I didn’t even really make it into a big deal.”

Don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV to find out what happens next.

READ NEXT: Kail Lowry Reveals Domestic Violence in Relationship