Leah Messer’s ‘Sexy’ Valentine’s Day Photoshoot Divides Fans

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer’s Valentine’s Day photoshoot has fans divided.

The West Virginia native had fans talking after she shared multiple photos of herself dressed in lingerie. In one shot, Messer is lying down on a bed holding red roses. In another photo, the MTV star is wearing a red one-piece lingerie set while posing in a white bathtub surrounded by flowers.

“Happy Valentines Day to me, from me 💋,” she wrote in the caption alongside a quote by American rapper J. Cole.

“‘Love yourself girl or nobody will’” – J. Cole,” she wrote.

Leah’s Photoshoot Divides Fans

Messer’s February photoshoot caused quite a stir among fans. Some fans called the photoshoot “cringe” while others loved that Messer was feeling herself.

A fan reshared the photos on Reddit alongside the title, “Leah is definitely in her “newly single bad b****” era. Messer broke things off with her fiance Jaylan Mobley in October 2022.

“Teen Mom” fans replied to the thread, sharing their honest thoughts on the Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

“I hope she’s getting a discount on all these cringey-a** photoshoots lol,” one Reddit user wrote.

“This photoshoot is so [cheesy].🙄,” another fan replied.

While some fans were critical, others loved the shoot.

“She looks so good !! She’s come such a long way, in so many ways. Her happiness radiates here, and her confidence is so sexy,” a third user replied.

“She looks great! More importantly, she looks happy,” a fourth user pointed out.

“Good for her. I’m glad she’s feeling herself,” a fifth user added.

Who Took Leah’s Photos?

Messer’s photoshoot was shot by Autumn Martin, also known as “Autumn Collette Photography.”

According to her Instagram bio, she is a West Virginia-based photographer specializing in portraits, senior photos, and lifestyle pictures.

She has over 3,000 followers on Instagram.

According to her website, she is a self-described “dog mom” and a Mexican food connoisseur.

“Give me an iced coffee with extra cream and I truly feel like I can accomplish anything,” her website bio reads.

She offers two different packages with different pricing.

The photographer’s lowest price package is called “The Emerald,” which includes a thirty-minute session with Martin, fifteen “digital, high-resolution images, one outfit, one location, [and] up to 6 people.”

Martin shared photos from Messer’s latest shoot on her Instagram.

“Alexa, play ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus 🌹,” she wrote in the caption. “Had the best time shooting with my beautiful friend @leahmesser — these sneaks DO NOT do this boudoir shoot justice.😍.”

The song Martin referenced is Cyrus’s latest hit “Flowers,” which focuses on independence and self-love.

Messer commented on the post, thanking Martin for the shoot.

“I was so nervous but took the risk anyway & I’m so glad I did,” she wrote. “You are always a joy to work with and I felt comfortable the entire time. Thank you so much! ❤️✨.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

