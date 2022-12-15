Fans Think Leah Messer’s Daughter Is Her ‘Twin’ in New Photo

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer caught fans’ attention on Wednesday, December 14 after she shared a few family photos of her three daughters dressed for the holidays on Instagram.

Fans could not get over the resemblance between Leah and her daughter Aleeah.

“Holy crap [Aleeah] is your twin !!! Such beautiful girls,” one fan wrote.

“[Aleeah] looks more like Leah than Leah looks like Leah,” another fan commented.

“I though Aleeah was you at first,” a third user added.

Leah noted in the caption that she and the girls were dressed up for her daughter Adalynn’s Christmas concert. Leah, Aleeah, and Adalynn wore red for the special occasion, while Ali chose a white shirt and brown skirt.

Leah Calls Out Jaylan Mobley on Twitter

This doesn’t have anything to do with WHY we broke up but the deed scene was BS as well. He made up a fake document to get my real on-camera happy reaction and had me believing I was on the deed until we got home and I learned otherwise. #publicitystunt #FOH — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) December 9, 2022

Leah shocked fans on October 11 when she and her former fiance Jaylan Mobley posted a statement on Instagram informing fans they had ended their relationship.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” the couple wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Since the break up, rumors that Jaylan was unfaithful have surfaced online and Leah has taken jabs at her ex on social media, suggesting the break up was not as cordial as fans once thought.

Two days after the Tuesday, December 6 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Leah took to Twitter to set the record straight about her and Jaylan and revealed he kept information from her during the relationship.

On December 8, Leah took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes details about her relationship with Jaylan.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with WHY we broke up but the deed scene was BS as well,” she wrote in a tweet. “He made up a fake document to get my real on-camera happy reaction and had me believing I was on the deed until we got home and I learned otherwise.”

She included the hashtag “publicity stunt.”

Jaylan responded to Leah’s claim in a December 9 Tweet.

Telling the world I created a fake legal document when it can be proved by the legal system that it wasn’t is defamation of character at its highest… — Jaylan Mobley (@jaylan_mobley) December 9, 2022

“Telling the world I created a fake legal document when it can be proved by the legal system that it wasn’t is defamation of character at its highest,” he wrote.

Jaylan and Leah announced they were moving into a home together in a since-deleted Instagram post in April 2022. It was later revealed that Leah’s name was not on the deed.

Did Jaylan Ask Leah to Sign an NDA?

In November 2022, a source close to Jaylan told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jaylan made Leah sign an NDA in exchange for her discretion about the reason for their break up.

“She filmed a few times about the break up, once with a friend and once with Jaylan, but the only thing Leah was allowed to say on-camera was that she signed an NDA and couldn’t really discuss it,” he told the blog.

“He agreed to sign the house over, on the condition that Leah sign an NDA and not discuss the reason behind their breakup,” the source added. “As long as Leah agrees to keep it quiet, legally everything will move forward to her having the house in her name only.”

Jaylan has not responded to the claims made by the source.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

