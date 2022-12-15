Leah Messer ‘Teen Mom’ Exit Speculation Swirls After Season Teaser Released

Fans of the “Teen Mom” franchise are buzzing about Leah Messer and the possibility she has chosen to leave the show. Messer has not commented on the situation yet, but a new sneak peek for the upcoming season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” has viewers speculating that she may have decided it was time to bid her time on reality television farewell.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Season 2 Sneak Peek for ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Was Just Released

Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 Trailer 💕✨ Get a first look at what's to come when the moms and their moms head out for an epic reunion. Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres January 3rd at 8/7c on MTV.

This week, MTV released the first preview for season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” Many of the core franchise stars were featured in the clip, including Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and several others. It did not take long for fans to notice, however, that Messer was nowhere to be seen.

There have already been rumors swirling about season 2 of the “Family Reunion” spinoff after behind-the-scenes photos emerged during filming. The buzz is that a physical fight involving Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus, and their respective mothers, broke out at one point. As a result, all four women were reportedly sent home. From the looks of things, however, the issues involving DeJesus and Jones were not the only change fans may prepare to see in season 2. InTouch suggests that when the season filmed during the fall, Messer was not there.

Leah Messer’s Absence Was Noticed by Fans

InTouch noted that season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” filmed in September in Oregon. The preview teases that “everyone and their mother is invited,” as the season brings in the franchise stars and their mothers to stir up fresh rounds of drama. Messer was in the first season of the “Family Reunion” spinoff show, but viewers quickly picked up on the fact she was nowhere to be seen in the season 2 sneak peek.

The Hollywood Gossip points out that not only is Messer not in the preview, but she alsos is not a part of the promotional poster for season 2. Apparently, some “Teen Mom” fans suggested Messer perhaps was not involved in the upcoming season because of friction with her mother, given the premise of the upcoming episodes. Others wonder if Messer’s relationship with ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley played a factor, given their split in October.

The Instagram page “Teen Mom Fanz” shared “It has been confirmed that #LeahMesser did NOT attend #TeenMomFamilyReunion and will not be featured on the upcoming season, but will still be on TMNC!” At this point, it does not seem that Messer or the network have officially addressed Messer’s absence, or why the decision was made. It is good news for her fans, however, if she will continue to participate in “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” As much as fans may miss seeing her in the upcoming episodes, which debut in January, many seemed to support her.

“Good for her. It seemed more toxic than helpful… Leah doesn’t seem confrontational or about the drama. Better to stay clear of it,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“She did say in the last episode she likes to keep her family relationships private. Since they are bringing their moms [I’m] assuming that’s why. I don’t blame her. She probably avoided a lot of drama too,” added another “Teen Mom” fan.