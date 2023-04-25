Mackenzie Edwards Speaks Out After Ryan Edwards’ Sentencing

Mackenzie Edwards is speaking out after her husband Ryan Edwards was sentenced to 11 months in prison after his sentencing hearing at the Hamilton County Court in Tennessee on April 20.

Mackenzie on Ryan’s Sentencing: ‘It’s a Start’

A reporter from The U.S. Sun caught up with Mackenzie Edwards on April 20 at the Hamilton County Court hearing after Ryan’s sentencing.

According to the outlet, Mackenzie told a reporter on the scene that she hoped Ryan would get more time.

“It’s a start. He’s an addict,” she told a reporter, The U.S Sun reported.

“There are four other charges pending,” she added. “Hopefully, he’ll get more.”

“I have a job – they don’t like this is going on,” Mackenzie told the reporter after the sentencing hearing.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on April 20, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days after pleading guilty to harassment charges. Us Weekly reported that Ryan will have to “wear a GPS monitor and complete rehab treatment” as part of the conditions of his guilty plea. In addition, he is not allowed to have contact with his wife Mackenzie, who filed for divorce on February 27, “except as allowed by circuit court.” He must also not post about Mackenzie on social media, Us Weekly reported.

Ryan made headlines in January 2023 after he went on an Instagram rant accusing Mackenzie of cheating and telling fans he was planning to file for divorce.

“Take wife down off this,” Ryan wrote in a since-deleted comment on Mackenzie’s Instagram, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported. The comment was likely referring to Mackenzie’s Instagram bio, which used to read, “Momma, wife, friend.” Mackenzie has since taken “wife” out of her bio.

In a separate since-deleted comment, Ryan wrote, “I’m not proud of being married to someone who stays out in bars and goes home with other guys.”

The MTV star pled guilty to harassment charges back in March and was ordered to complete 45 days in a rehab treatment facility in Austin, Texas. But Ryan left the rehab prematurely, violating the conditions of his probation.

Mackenzie Shares a Cryptic Quote After Ryan’s Sentencing

Mackenzie took to her Instagram Story four days after Ryan’s sentencing to share an uplifting quote with her followers.

“Sometimes God holds you back until the road is safe and clear to continue. Be thankful,” she wrote on her Monday, April 24 Instagram story. “What is meant for you won’t pass you by.”

In a separate story, Mackenzie shared another quote from the Instagram account @shanabefree that read: “Those tears you shed in secret were not in vain. God knows what you’ve been through. It’s not over. Just watch how He restores what you thought was wasted!”

The 26-year-old filed for a divorce from Ryan on February 27 and was “granted a temporary restraining order” against him the same day, according to court documents obtained by E! News. A judge also granted Mackenzie “temporary custody” of their two kids, Jagger and Stella.

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

