Video of Farrah Abraham ‘Under the Influence’ Leaks

“Teen Mom” fans suspected Farrah Abraham was “under the influence” after a new video leaked on Reddit. The video likely won’t remain on the forum since it has an OnlyFans watermark and could be in violation of Reddit’s copyright rules.

For now, the clip still remains online. The video shows Abraham talking, although it’s unclear to hear what she’s saying. It sounds like her daughter, 12-year-old Sophia is giggling. Fans on Reddit also suspected she was the one who recorded the incident.

More than anything, a majority of viewers said they were concerned about Abraham.

“Man…this is dark. I don’t wanna laugh about it anymore,” they said.

“This is horrifying. It’s not even fun to watch her anymore. This is beyond terrible. Sophia is going to have so many issues. Farrah, shame on you,” a second person wrote. “This is beyond unacceptable. She is so vile! She’s going to end up hurting herself, her daughter, or another dog soon.”

“This genuinely might be the most disturbing thing I’ve seen come out of the teen mom universe, and yes I’m including the scene of Rhine nodding off while driving on his wedding day,” a social media user penned.

Heavy reached out to Abraham, 30, for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

The profile of her OnlyFans account has a strict warning against anyone who records or redistributes her personal content, warning reporters even use her public description.

Abraham Called Cory Wharton ‘Ghetto’ on ‘Family Reunion’

Abraham made her return to “Teen Mom” this year, and it started off with a bang.

Shortly after crashing a party thrown by her co-stars, Cory Wharton approached Abraham to confront her about comments she made in the past.

“So we had a baby to get on this show, that’s how you feel?” Wharton asked.

“I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto too like that,” Abraham said.

Calling Wharton “ghetto” triggered a volatile response from his ex, Cheyenne Floyd, who threatened to fight Abraham and flipped a table.

“To say ghetto because he’s Black? I can get ghetto, bitch! Let’s do it. You wanna call him ghetto because he’s Black, let’s have some f****** fun,” Floyd yelled.

Abraham Slammed MTV After the Scene Aired & Quit





Farrah Opens Up to Coach B | Teen Mom: Family Reunion Things got out of hand at last night's party when insults (and tables) started to fly. Coach B sits down with Farrah to discuss what happened.

Abraham faced backlash for her comments and was accused of being “racist” by some fans.

She didn’t immediately issue an apology, blaming MTV for the fight that transpired after the episode aired on February 8.

“I will no longer have anything to do with @teenmom,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

“The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics, and is illegal and against the contract,” Abraham wrote. “I don’t want any of these people around my family. Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance & power trip.”

“Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive,” she added. “I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater than what they have. It’s evident.”

