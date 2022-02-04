Fans Slam ‘Gray’ Hair Picture of Farrah Abraham After Arrest

“Teen Mom” fans laced into Farrah Abraham after she appeared at a new event with her father, Michael, and her daughter, 12-year-old Sophia.

Abraham appeared with her family at Debbie Durkin’s Ecoluxe Film & Music Experience at The Beverly Hilton on January 28, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California — nearly two weeks after she was detained.

Abraham was arrested on January 15 after she was accused of hitting a security guard. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts: battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans on Reddit, however, moved on from her arrest and were more concerned with the color of her hair, which appeared to be platinum blond but some social media users confused it for gray. Many “Teen Mom” viewers said Abraham, 30, closely resembled her estranged mother, Debra Danielsen, 64, also known as DebzOG.

The thread about the family picture –which showed Michael Abraham with his daughter and granddaughter — garnered more than 400 likes and over 300 comments.

“Ok I had to stop and zoom to figure out if that was debz or Farrah-which, yikes Farrah. Chill on the injections and weird outfits,” wrote one social media user.

“Farrah looks 60 years old. Her hair looks gray,” said a top comment.

“All that plastic surgery only to look exactly like her mom anyways lol,” read one of the most popular responses, with more than 100 upvotes.

“She’s hideous – scary,” another wrote.

Fans Loved Sophia’s Look

While a majority of social media users slammed Abraham’s platinum blond look, fans were thrilled with Sophia’s purple hair and “emo” look.

“I like to see that Sophia is going emo/punk , she pulls it off well & looks super cute! I hope she takes the complete opposite path Farrah did. BTW Farrah is aging as well as milk, good Lord!” said one person.

“yassss sophia is giving us seventh grade emo queen,” read another top comment.

Sophia Hasn’t Spoken Out Since Abraham’s Arrest

Sophia is active on social media, but she didn’t respond to her mother’s arrest.

She did say that she was happy to attend the Debbie Durkin’s Ecoluxe Film & Music Experience with her mom and grandfather.

“Family time in Beverly Hills 🌴 💗 love my mom & grandpa @farrahabraham @michaelabrahamofficial ((MY #homeschooled JOGGER SET THO 😎😎😎)) #family,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Makes me sooooo HAPPY ! Love you Ms.SOPHIA ! Go Grandpa!” Abraham wrote in the comments section.

The jogger set Sophia wore to the event is from her new clothing line on FarrahSophiaAbraham.com.

Sophia’s “homeschooled” collection is what she likes to wear when she’s virtually learning, “including a comfy high quality sweat suit, as well as a cute stylish bucket hat,” the clothing website says.

All three items can be purchased as a bundle for $75.

By itself, the bucket hat — which is black with a white outline of a heart — retails for $15; the sweatshirt — which is black and says “homeschooled” in white lettering — retails for $40, and the sweatpants, which are also black and say “homeschooled” in white letter, cost $40.

