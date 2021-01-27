Andi Dorfman Reveals Her Pick for the Next Bachelorette

Could Clare Crawley return as the Bachelorette? Maybe, if former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman could choose.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live to promote her new running app, Andorphins, the former attorney was asked which of Matt James’ contestants on The Bachelor would be her pick as the next franchise lead.

Dorfman told host Andy Cohen, “Too early to tell from this group but I would say let’s give Clare another redo.”

Crawley made franchise history when she got engaged mid-season to Dale Moss before leaving early. In her stead, Tayshia Adams became the first-ever replacement Bachelorette. While Crawley and Moss’ relationship seemed strong on social media, Moss confirmed rumors of their split on January 19.

“I mean yeah, it did get derailed,” she said of Crawley’s time as the Bachelorette. “It’s hard to do it again, but I thought her season was good, I thought her season was off to a nice, good, crazy trainwreck of a start which is what you always want in a Bachelorette and then it ended in a fairytale which is also what you want.”

While Dorfman did say it was too early to name one of James’ contestants as a potential lead, she did say his first impression rose recipient Abigail Heringer was an early favorite.

Dorfman Weighed in on Crawley and Moss’ Split

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan video called into the show to ask Dorfman whether or not she was shocked by Crawley and Moss’ split.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised or not surprised,” said Dorfman. “I try to not get in anyone’s business. I come from a, like, failed engagement from that show so I try to kinda support whether it fails or succeeds to be honest.”

The former Bachelorette is referring to her engagement to her season’s winner, Josh Murray. They called off their relationship months after his televised proposal.

OK! Magazine Reported Producers Do Not Want Crawley to Return

While Dorfman would like to see Crawley’s return, a source told OK! Magazine that producers do not feel the same.

“Producers have made it very clear the Clare will not be returning to the show. After Clare blew up the last season and left early leaving producers to scramble for the first time in the show’s history to find a replacement, it is fair to say that there is no love lost between the show and Clare Crawley,” the source explained.

Describing her entire relationship with Moss as “a nightmare” the source told OK! Magazine that producers want the former couple “to just go away.”

“They are both still under contract with the show and cannot make appearances or tell their side of the story without permission, which they would never get,” the source continued to tell the publication. “It’s embarrassing to watch this train wreck. Producers wish Clare the best personally, but professionally this isn’t a good look for a show that is supposed to be about finding love.”

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Weighs in on Clare Crawley & Dale Moss’ Split