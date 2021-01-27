Here’s Why Clare Crawley Is Probably Done With ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise

Many fans of The Bachelor franchise have seen enough of Clare Crawley — and they haven’t been shy about their feelings.

If you are one of those people that feels as though Crawley needs to be done with The Bachelor franchise, you’ll be happy to hear the latest scoop; a source told OK! Magazine that producers feel similarly, and Crawley will not be back to find love on television — at least, not on The Bachelorette.

“Producers have made it very clear the Clare will not be returning to the show. After Clare blew up the last season and left early leaving producers to scramble for the first time in the show’s history to find a replacement, it is fair to say that there is no love lost between the show and Clare Crawley,” the source explained.

Crawley made her reality television debut on The Bachelor back in 2014. Since then, she has appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice, and The Bachelor Winter Games before inking a deal to appear as The Bachelorette. She has been engaged twice.

Producers Want Clare Crawley & Dale Moss to ‘Go Away,’ the Source Claimed

It’s been quite a few days in Crawley and Moss land. The former couple ended their engagement after six months, both posting statements on social media days after what appeared to be a love-filled trip to La Jolla, California.

Moss was first to speak out about the split.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” Moss wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

A few days later, Crawley released a statement of her own.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed,” her statement read, in part.

Since that time, there’s been some back and forth drama both on social media and across the gossip outlets. There have been cheating allegations, a deleted Instagram post, videos of a candid Dale Moss getting real with his fans, and a Clare Crawley left picking up the pieces. Given all of that, it’s no surprise to hear that fans are ready to move on from Crawley and Moss — and, according to OK! Magazine’s source, producers are also ready to move on.

“The entire Clare love story has been a nightmare. At this point they want Clare and Dale to just go away,” the source told OK! “They are both still under contract with the show and cannot make appearances or tell their side of the story without permission, which they would never get. It’s embarrassing to watch this train wreck. Producers wish Clare the best personally, but professionally this isn’t a good look for a show that is supposed to be about finding love,” the source added.

There Has Already Been Chatter About Dale Moss Heading to ‘Paradise’

Generally speaking, whenever there’s a break-up in Bachelor world, fans wonder if they’ll see the newly single people on another reality dating show — such as Bachelor in Paradise.

Although Crawley more than likely won’t be invited to Paradise, Dale Moss was asked if he would join the cast of the show if he was given the opportunity.

“I’m not there yet, man,” Moss said when confronted by a paparazzo, according to Page Six. It’s certainly an interesting response — “yet” — but producers aren’t exactly hurting for people who want to try to find love on a beach in Mexico (or elsewhere).

“If there is some different type of way we have to do it, we want to do it. As wonderful as it is being in Mexico with that type of setting, it really is about people we have come to love — or love to hate — finding a second chance at love. And there are so many of them now because we have four seasons worth of people. I think we can tell that story in almost any setting, even if we have to find another bubble,” ABC Exec Rob Mills told Variety earlier this month.

